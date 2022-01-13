WEM APAC, the No Code Low Code leader in Asia-Pacific, extends its portfolio to address the global market requirements

WEM APAC - Accelerate Business Velocity WEM APAC - No Code Platform WEM APAC - Clients

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEM APAC announced two new additions to its product portfolio: Marketplace and redSling. The WEM APAC Marketplace is a one-stop-shop for all enterprise solutions, cutting down pre-sales effort for partners as well as clients. The redSling platform is a complete No Code website builder and marketing platform for enterprises looking to get their websites up and running, with minimal developmental efforts just using drag and drop features. WEM APAC announced new additions to its leadership team to accelerate its momentum in the market. Senior leaders in the team have also stepped up to take additional responsibilities to manage the rapid growth the company is experiencing in the Asia Pacific region.

Headquartered in Melbourne, with offices and partners across the region, WEM APAC is recognized as Asia Pacific's leading No Code Development Platform for enterprises, on benchmarking features, functionality and price. Sharing his insights on the emergence of 'No Code Development' as a concept, Chenobu Thong, Managing Director, WEM APAC says, "Enterprises expect Digital Transformation to deliver four results - better customer engagement, more empowered employees, better operational efficiency, and quicker time to market. All this demands new thinking, and intuitive applications which align to organizational processes. This is where No Code platforms like WEM come into the picture."

WEM APAC has a market-leading set of offerings to meet the growing digital needs of enterprises. Apart from WEM which is a leading No Code Enterprise Application Platform, WEM APAC also offers a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with akaBot through its partnership with FPT Software; and has added redSling, a comprehensive SEO friendly, No Code digital marketing enabled Content Management System (CMS). WEM APAC’s offerings enable digital transformation through automation, innovation and modernization of legacy systems. WEM APAC recently launched its online Marketplace, where customers can directly request a quote for the solutions developed on WEM. The Marketplace contains ready-to-use solutions for over 12 different industries.

WEM APAC serves all countries in the Asia Pacific region as well as Europe and North America through partnerships with global IT companies. WEM APAC is also the Asia Pacific headquarter for WEM. It has built a strong partner ecosystem with global system integrators like DXC Technologies, FPT Software, IBM, Infosys, Tech Mahindra as well as multiple mid-tier and smaller system integrators, and development houses. Over the years, it has developed and delivered solutions for several industries.

Cheno Thong, Managing Director at WEM APAC says, “Our people are our greatest asset. We have a very competent and experienced leadership team. I am delighted that they have stepped up as we scale. We are equally excited to bring in new talent to the leadership team as we accelerate our momentum to grow the company. We are expanding our portfolio. We are also expanding our presence through partnerships in additional geographies.” Cheno has experience of over three decades in the industry and he is a pioneer in the field of Cloud Services, having successfully grown IaaS, PaaS and SaaS businesses across the regions.

WEM APAC announced two new additions into its leadership team with effect from December 2021. Prabahar Srinivasan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for WEM APAC. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and brings over 30 years of industry experience into the company. He has held leadership roles in finance and operations for companies like Google, Oracle and BEA Systems.

Elizabeth Thong has been appointed as the Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand region. Liz has 20 plus years of experience in consulting, delivery and software development. She has led complex multi-year IT and digital transformation programs in blue-chip consulting and IT&T MNC’s like Deloitte, Telstra and Amdocs.

Harshwardhan Dafre, who is currently the Managing Director of the company’s Indian subsidiary, has now assumed the additional responsibility of Geo Leader for the region of India and the Middle East. He also heads the WEM APAC Digital Factory that enables high-speed project delivery. He possesses over three decades of experience in leading client engagements and large strategic transformation programs.

David Dong Jin Lee is promoted to Vice President - Channel & Alliance and also assumes the responsibility of Geo Leader for the regions of South Korea and Japan. David has over 25 years of experience in account sales, channel sales, and product marketing and is specialized in business planning, Go-To-Market strategy development and strategic market expansion.

Pallab Talukdar is promoted to Vice President - Partner Ecosystem, India & Middle East. He will be responsible for developing a robust Partner Ecosystem in the region to accelerate the adoption of WEM APAC’s No Code offerings.

Binduswetha Abhishek is promoted to Director, Marketing & Operations. She has experience and expertise in online and offline marketing including content marketing and branding. Bindu has worked on successful social media campaigns for various industries like IT, BFSI, Hospitality, Education, Fashion, Healthcare to name a few.

With the new enhanced offerings and expanded leadership, WEM APAC is well poised to accelerate its momentum and serve customers in the region bringing Industry 4.0 No Code capabilities.

WEM APAC is a No Code Enterprise application solution provider, headquartered in Melbourne. Over the years WEM APAC has enabled enterprises across multiple industries to modernize their applications and automate business processes. Ideas can be turned into products very quickly and innovation within enterprises is made possible with WEM APAC.

To book a demo for the no-code platform, visit: www.wemapac.com