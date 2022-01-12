Hooker Pirates in Space Launches New Play-to-Earn Ecosystem
The Booty coin is the latest community-focused token on the Ethereum networkAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hooker Pirates in Space announced today the release of a new cryptocurrency ecosystem on the Etherium blockchain. The ecosystem is based on play-to-earn, an emerging subset in the crypto space.
In addition to the launch of the play-to-earn ecosystem, Hooker Pirates in Space is releasing a coin that will support the ecosystem and gameplay. Booty coin, an ERC20 token also on the Etherium blockchain, functions as the in-game currency and real-world currency. The coin is expected to launch after the release of Etherium 2.0 sometime in 2022. Once the coin is released, it will be available on various cryptocurrency exchanges. The total supply of Booty is 500 million, with 300 million of the coins being placed in-game for rewards. The remaining 200 million will be used for marketing and liquidity pools.
Game development has already begun, and a pre-sale will be held for Gold-level Discord members only. The Hooker Pirates in Space roadmap includes the launch of the first generation of the Pirateverse on April 1, 2020. The ecosystem will also include custom Hooker Pirate NFTs released monthly. The roadmap also includes two community raffles for Etherium, the launch of a Twitch live stream for community discussion and collaboration, and the launch of Hooker Pirates merchandise.
Additional expansions beyond the initial roadmap will be based on community feedback, suggestions, and requests.
The idea for Hooker Pirates originated at the premise for a graphic novel, but over time, as ideas continued to develop, the idea for the play-to-earn ecosystem was born. However, the initial idea remained, and a comic book will be created to tell the stories of the Hooker Pirates. All NFT holders will receive a free digital copy of the comic book once it is released. An animated series available to NFT holders is also in the planning stages. Storylines will be developed within the community for the animated series.
“We are building a fun world to play in with few rules and the aspiration that the community can freely run this decentralized, player-owned economy,” said a spokesperson for Hooker Pirate in Space. “The Hooker Pirates vision is to be a game where players can first and foremost have stupid, silly and sexy fun and earn coin while doing so.”
The Pirateverse game features an expansive universe with limitless adventuring possibilities, along with epic battles and endless freedom to direct the game based on player decisions. Players can explore the endless reaches of space and raid ships, stations and planets. Players can build an armada or own a planet. The Pirateverse crafting system is designed to allow players to craft an unlimited number of unique items, trade items with other players, and improve arsenals, ships, and characters.
“What makes the Pirateverse unique is that players can build, enhance and then mint almost all items in the game. That means players truly own their game assets,” said a spokesperson for Hooker Pirates. “Players can then trade those assets with other players, sell them in-game, or on third-party sites. We are excited to be part of the innovation and expansion of the play-to-earn cryptocurrency space.”
For more information, contact info@hookerpiratesinspace.com.
###
Danny
Hooker Pirates
info@hookerpiratesinspace.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other