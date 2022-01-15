Submit Release
Actress Dee Freeman Announces Live Performance of Poison Gun

Actress Dee Freeman announces one-night-only performance of her original play “Poison Gun” tickets now available.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Dee Freeman has announced tickets for the one-night-only performance of her original play, “Poison Gun,” are now available.

“When I was a young girl, my granddaddy made a lotta money cooking up and selling moonshine in rural Louisiana. I helped him bury his hard-earned money in huge Folger’s coffee cans all over his 100-acre farm. I promised my granddaddy I’d never tell where those cans were located. When my grandparents were both murdered, someone found out about the Folger’s cans, and they found out I knew where they were buried.”

Dee will perform this special one-night-only live performance of “Poison Gun” on February 9, 2022, at 8:00 p.m., at the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. On-demand streaming of “Poison Gun” will be available on February 15, 2022.

Ticket Sales - Tickets for the live performance and on-demand streaming performance are available via the Whitefire Theatre https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7285?tab=tickets. Live performance tickets are $25 https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7285?performance_id=19604&tab=performance . On-demand streaming tickets are available now for $19.99. The streaming performance will be available for access beginning Feb 15th, 2022. https://solofest.stagey.net/projects/7285?performance_id=19625&tab=performance.

Dee Freeman is an award-winning actress who has worked in theater, television, movies, and web series and has been nominated twice for an NAACP Image award.

###

For more information, press only:
818-398-9157
deesgtusmc@gmail.com
For more information on Dee Freeman:
https://www.deefreeman.org

+1 8183989157
