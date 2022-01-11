Spotify Advertising & Silver Lining Announce Multi-Faceted Partnership To Celebrate & Support Small Businesses Globally

I Love NYC SMB Partnership Announcement Silver Lining Partnership Announcement TYSB Partnership Announcement

Thank You Small Business's I Love NYC SMB campaign is at the center of the partnership with Spotify Advertising being named the Official Partner of the campaign

Spotify Advertising is grateful to partner with Silver Lining to support their endeavors and the NYC-based jobs SMBs create to drive lasting and positive change.” — Rochelle Sanchirico, Spotify's Global Director of SMB Marketing