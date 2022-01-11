Spotify Advertising & Silver Lining Announce Multi-Faceted Partnership To Celebrate & Support Small Businesses Globally
Thank You Small Business's I Love NYC SMB campaign is at the center of the partnership with Spotify Advertising being named the Official Partner of the campaign
Spotify Advertising is grateful to partner with Silver Lining to support their endeavors and the NYC-based jobs SMBs create to drive lasting and positive change.”NEW YORK, NY, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotify Advertising is making a significant commitment to small business owners globally through a new partnership with Silver Lining Ltd, a company that has helped thousands of small business owners succeed with their innovative, behavior change science-based small business growth program and lending fund.
The foundation of the partnership is a joint commitment to build initiatives that will genuinely and positively impact small business owners worldwide. Both Spotify Advertising and Silver Lining are ready to give small business owners the practical and tangible support they need to succeed and test different ideas and initiatives to help business owners find new customers, generate new revenue and ultimately grow their business.
Thank You Small Business's I Love NYC SMB campaign is at the center of the partnership, with Spotify Advertising being named the Official Partner of this 18-month long initiative to celebrate and support 100 small business owners in New York City. Silver Lining and Spotify Advertising share a commitment to New York City, and that commitment extends to making sure that small business owners' contributions to every corner and community of NYC are adequately recognized and protected as the city works to build back after the impact of Covid-19.
I Love NYC SMB ran a public campaign and chose 100 winning small business owners who all stayed in NYC through the worst of Covid, have found ways to innovate and pivot, and have contributed to their communities and cities despite all of the challenges they faced. As a part of this partnership, Spotify Advertising will be providing the 100 winning small business owners ad credits for their self-service Ad Studio platform and training so they can leverage Spotify Advertising to reach new customers and drive new business.
"The last year has presented unprecedented challenges for SMBs—even beyond the challenge of running their own business or growing a start-up. SMBs are an integral part of people’s lives, especially in New York City. Whether a mom-and-pop shop or a regional chain, SMBs are the heart of NYC’s neighborhoods. Spotify Advertising is grateful to partner with Silver Lining to support their endeavors and the NYC-based jobs SMBs create to drive lasting and positive change," says Rochelle Sanchirico, Spotify's Global Director of SMB Marketing.
In addition to this significant commitment to support the SMBs of NYC, Spotify Advertising and Silver Lining will also:
● Integrate Spotify Advertising into Silver Lining's tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - by introducing educational content and training materials on how to use Spotify Advertising to generate new business at an affordable price.
● Name Spotify Advertising a Global Partner of Thank You Small Business - Silver Lining’s Global Movement to celebrate and support small business owners globally.
● Offer Spotify Advertising credits to small businesses from marginalized communities that are part of the Impact5X Initiative - Silver Lining’s Global Commitment to Economic Justice.
● Launch a new podcast called "Silver Linings" on Spotify with guests and conversations speaking to the realities and challenges of being a small business owner and the silver linings they experience on their journey!
"We are excited about this partnership because we truly believe that Rochelle and her team want to do what is right and best for small business owners. Through our collaboration, we will be able to help thousands of small business owners through large-scale public campaigns like I Love NYC SMB, with practical tools to help them grow their online presence with Spotify ads and by creating connection and community through the new Silver Linings podcast on Spotify," said Carissa Reiniger, Silver Lining's CEO.
