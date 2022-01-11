Rising Actor Quentin Thomson is Petitioning for Starring Role in Michael B. Jordan Film Static Shock
Signers of Thomson’s change.org Petition can Help Him Achieve a DreamISLIP, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like most actors, Quentin Thomson has a dream role. He wants to be cast as the lead in “Static Shock,” the superhero movie being produced by Michael B. Jordan. But he is doing more than just dreaming about the role.
Thomson has started a change.org petition so that the movie’s casting team will have no choice but to give him an audition. “When the opportunity to play Static arose, I wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass me by. I sprang into action like any superhero would,” Thomson said.
“Petition signers can get bragging rights that they helped change someone’s life by supporting their dream and be superheroes in their own right,” Thomson added. The petition has close to 600 signatures and is adding more daily.
“Just because it’s never been done before doesn’t mean it shouldn’t; that’s the formula for every underdog story out there, including ’Static Shock.’ When we discover our potential to achieve our vision and live our wildest dreams, we become unafraid of the risks it’ll take to make it happen, despite the world not seeing it yet,” Thomson said.
Thomson, who is making the move to Los Angeles in January, is the co-host of one of the top science entertainment apps, Tappity, where he leads kids on exciting science adventures. Tappity can be found at the Apple Store and online at tappityapp.com. He also performed in a national assembly tour to encourage anti-bullying in schools. Thomson auditioned for and received call backs for shows on Nickelodeon, HBO, NBC, Starz and other studios.
Thomson is represented by DDO Artists Agency in Los Angeles and New York.
“Black Panther” star Jordan is producing “Static Shock,” which is based on the DC and Milestone Comics character Static. In the comic book, high school student Virgil Hawkins becomes the superhero Static after exposure to a strange gas gives him electromagnetic powers.
In high school, Thomson started a non-profit organization called Heroes for Hope. For Heroes of Hope, he would dress up as Spider-Man at the Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip to distribute donated toys and participate in activities with the children.
Throughout his life, superheroes have inspired Thomson to dream big and take risks in his life. In fact, watching “Static Shock” as a kid inspired him to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the State University of New York at New Paltz.
“As a kid, watching superheroes in action, especially Static, was as cool as it could get,” Thomson said. “I was so inspired to be just like them. Since a lot of their superpowers were based in science, it naturally led me to finding my own love for science as I tried to replicate the tech I saw in the show or research how they got their powers and how possible it would be to obtain electromagnetic powers myself. I grew fascinated with how electricity worked and what powers like that would do.”
Thomson pursues roles that empower and inspire youth, especially in underrepresented communities, to become dreamers and doers.
While determined to land a role in “Static Shock,” Thomson, a first-generation American, also seeks with his petition to “prove to the world that if you can dream it, you can absolutely do it. No dream is too big.”
To sign Thomson’s petition and help give him a shot for an audition for the “Static Shock” movie, visit change.org/ShotAtShock.
To learn more about Thomson visit his website at quentinthomson.com. He can also be followed on Instagram at @quentinoat. His IMDB address, which includes his acting reel, is imdb.me/quentin-thomson.
