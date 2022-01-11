Submit Release
Fostering Sensual Freedom

An exceptional memoir on becoming “The Most Liberated Woman in America”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Williamson boldly breaks barriers by empowering women’s rights and pioneering the sexual revoluton in the late 60s and early 70s, and was thereby acclaimed as “The Most Liberated Woman in America.”

Author Barbara Williamson’s counterculture movement is vividly pictured as she narrates her story into becoming an openly sensual human being in her book, The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America. The book further shares how the author co-founded Sandstone Retreat, a controversial sanctuary for alternative, unstructured community celebrating sexual freedom, with her husband John, labeled as “The Messiah of Sex.”

The daring move of Barbara Williamson to defy the norms of conservatism and bust archaic beliefs became an avenue to foster an unapologetic sexual self. The Journey of the Most Liberated Woman in America has been a manifestation of a successful sexual liberation movement and continues to share its success story as it notably lands in The New York Times Magazine. Get to know Barbara Williamson and her daring story even more as you visit her website at www.authorbarbarawilliamson.com.


