Gov. Lee Announces Appointees to Key Boards and Commissions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced appointees to a series of key boards and commissions.

“Tennessee’s success depends on engaged citizens, and I am proud to announce these appointees who will ensure our state continues to thrive,” said Gov. Lee. “I commend their leadership and willingness to serve.”

Appointees will fill a variety of roles to ensure that these boards and commissions will continue conducting the state’s business at the highest level. The following individuals have been appointed to state boards and commissions:

Arts Commission

Jenny Boyd of Knox County

Cindy Ogle of Sevier County

Kurt Winstead of Williamson County

Forestry Commission – subject to legislative confirmation

Bill Legg of Lawrence County

Tom Midyett of Knox County

Megasite Authority of West Tennessee Board of Directors Chairman

Charlie Tuggle of Shelby County

Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board of Directors

Todd Skelton of Knox County

University of Tennessee Board of Trustees – subject to legislative confirmation

Shanea McKinney of Shelby County

David Watson of Hamilton County

University of Tennessee Chattanooga Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation

Fred Decosimo of Hamilton County

University of Tennessee Health Science Center Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation

Josh Wayman of Davidson County

University of Tennessee Knoxville Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation

Tomi Robb of Knox County

John Tickle of Bristol, VA

University of Tennessee Martin Advisory Council – subject to legislative confirmation

Art Sparks of Obion County

Julia Wells of Crockett County

