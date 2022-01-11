FY2023 Grant Applications for Arts & Community-Based Organizations and Schools Now Open

For arts programming and projects taking place during fiscal year 2023 (September 2022 – August 2023)

Wilmington, Del. (January 11, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts has opened its annual online application process for grants for arts programming and projects taking place during fiscal year 2023 (September 2022 – August 2023). Applications will be submitted through the smARTDE online system and are due by 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

New to smARTDE? View the login instructions for smARTDE and watch the 30-minute demonstration video.

The guidelines for all grant programs are available online at arts.delaware.gov/grant-overview/. Past and new applicants should read the guidelines carefully and call Division staff with any questions. A list of the Division staff members who manage the grants process, including their responsibilities and contact information, is available at the end of this release.

Below are all of the Division’s grants programs and their respective deadlines. Please visit arts.delaware.gov/grant-overview/ to access the full guidelines for each program and a description of the grant review process. Some organizational grants are available throughout the year on a rolling deadline basis. Please see the list below for more details.

Grants for Delaware Arts Organizations:

General Operating Support (GOS) – support of annual operating expenses to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Delaware. This grant category utilizes a three-year application cycle. Full applications are due every three years, with Interim Applications due in the “off” years. Annual March 1 deadline. Arts Stabilization Fund (ASF) – support for improvements to facilities owned (or under long-term lease) and operated by the organization. ASF grants are funded through the Division’s participation in the Arts Consortium of Delaware, Inc. (ArtCo) endowment. Annual March 1 deadline. Education Resource (EDR) – grants to strengthen standards-based arts education projects, programs, and activities that utilize the arts education resources of the Delaware arts community or strengthen arts organizations’ capacity to serve as professional development resources for teaching artists and educators. Annual March 1 deadline. StartUp – financial support, training and consultation to develop and strengthen the management capacity of emerging arts organizations so that they can operate in a sustainable manner. Completion of the StartUp program is a prerequisite for emerging organizations seeking General Operating Support. Letter of intent due January 31. Annual March 1 deadline. Arts Access – provides up to $1,000 to support the presentation of performing, visual, literary, media, or folk arts in communities throughout the state. Rolling deadline.

Grants for Delaware Community-Based Organizations (CBOs):

Project Support – support of arts programs provided by CBOs that assist in the growth of a vibrant cultural environment by encouraging the continued development of arts activities in communities throughout the state. College and university projects must be non-credit and serve the general community. Annual March 1 deadline. Arts Access – provide up to $1,000 to support the presentation of performing, visual, literary, media, or folk arts in communities throughout the state. Rolling deadline.

Grants for Delaware Schools and School Districts:

Note: Due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and how it will affect Delaware schools during the 2021-2022 school year, TranspARTation grants will not be available this school year. Artist residency applicants are encouraged to have a virtual learning backup option in place as an alternative to in-person learning projects if needed.

Artist Residency – grants for residencies with visual, literary, performing or media artists working with students in the classroom or in professional development workshops with teachers. Rolling deadline. Education Resource (EDR) – grants to strengthen standards-based arts education projects, programs, and activities that utilize the arts education resources of the Delaware arts community or strengthen arts organizations’ capacity to serve as professional development resources for teaching artists and educators. Annual March 1 deadline. TranspARTation – grants that support transportation costs for schools to travel to Delaware arts and cultural institutions and venues in order for students to attend arts performances, events and exhibits. Not available this school year.

Grants for Delaware Individual Artists:

Artist Fellowship – support of individual artists in their work as visual, performing, media, folk, and/or literary artists. Download the smARTDE Instructions to learn how to log in and navigate within the new system. Application opens Spring 2022. August 1 deadline. Artist Opportunity Grant – support of individual artists with unique professional and artistic development or presentation opportunities. Quarterly deadlines.

Image: 2018 Award Winners exhibition at Biggs Museum of American Arts. Painting by Thomas Del Porte, 2018 Established Professional, Visual Arts: Painting

###

Contact: Kaitlin Ammon, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications 302-577-8280, kaitlin.ammon@delaware.gov