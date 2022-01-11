Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day is January 29

Vermont’s Free Ice Fishing Day this year is Saturday, January 29, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

“Ice fishing can be a great way to introduce people to how much fun fishing can be,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “Showing youngsters or adult new anglers how to jig for perch or how to use tip-ups is rewarding, and it can provide an excellent meal of fresh fish. Perhaps best of all – the experience almost always creates fond memories to last a lifetime.”

Free Ice Fishing Day is held annually on the last Saturday in January. Residents and nonresident anglers may ice fish on any Vermont waterbody that is open to ice fishing without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day.

For ice fishing tips and to learn how to safely go ice fishing, go to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Be sure to visit the virtual ice fishing festival for a video presentation on fish identification, safety and cooking your catch.

To learn about fishing regulations, you can pick up a free copy of the 2022 FISHING GUIDE & REGULATIONS booklet from any Vermont license agent or Interstate highway rest area, or it can be downloaded from the website.