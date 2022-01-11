January 11, 2022

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is scheduled to hold a Quarterly Board Meeting on January 31, 2022. The anticipated public hearing will be held at 8:30 AM in Cheyenne, WY and via Zoom. For more information go to wyolotto.com; click on “About” and then “Board Meetings”, or contact the Wyoming Lottery Corporation Office at (307) 432-9300.

Download Meeting Agenda