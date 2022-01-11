Battery manufacturers discover the power of powder testing

Image of an electric car at a charging point

Electric Vehicle Charging

Freeman Technology highlights the latest sector to invest heavily in powder testing technology, as sales soar.

Battery manufacturers are following in the footsteps of industries that already derive enormous benefit from our technology”
— Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology
TEWKESBURY, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeman Technology, a Micromeritics company and the global leaders in powder characterisation technology, has revealed new insight into which sectors are investing most heavily in powder testing, and by extension working particularly intensively on powder-related innovation. Rapid sales growth and repeat sales to major battery/car manufacturers represent a major shift in usage patterns and indicate that learning how to control and manipulate powder properties is critical for those targeting the highest levels of battery performance.

“Up to a few years ago our sales to those making batteries - standalone manufacturers and car companies – were fairly limited,” said Mr Jamie Clayton, Operation Director, Freeman Technology, “but they now represent a sizeable percentage of our business. Furthermore, multiple/repeat sales suggest use has transitioned out of R&D and into manufacture, QA and QC. Experience tells us that this means powder properties have been securely linked with performance.”

The FT4 Powder Rheometer®, Freeman Technology’s best-in-class solution for powder testing, provides multi-faceted powder characterisation via the measurement of dynamic, shear, and bulk powder properties. The pharmaceutical industry was one of the earliest to recognise its potential and the instrument enjoys widespread use in formulation labs and on pharmaceutical manufacturing sites across the world. More recently, the system has proven highly valuable to the additive manufacturing (AM) community due to its ability to differentiate powders that print reliably and consistently.

“The FT4 is unique with respect to its capability for multi-faceted powder characterisation.” said Jamie Clayton “This capability allows all users to generate relevant data and explains the widespread appeal of the instrument. It’s great to see another industry benefiting from the information that can be generated. Battery manufacturers are following in the footsteps of industries that already derive enormous benefit from our technology and we hope that it will help them to similarly realise cost and performance targets.”

To learn more about the FT4, please visit Freeman Technology's battery applications page - applications/battery-materials.

