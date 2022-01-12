Automotive Veteran Michael Snell Recognized for Elite Expertise by IMPA

Michael Snell IMPA Award Honoree

The International Motor Press Association ‘IMPA’ have selected top Automotive Business individuals for 2021-2022, including Michael Snell of the MJS Groupe.

I’m honored that the IMPA has recognized my passion for the automotive world. There isn’t a day that goes by that even the smallest bit of petrol doesn’t run through my veins!” — Michael Snell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized over a year’s time, a select group of individuals have been chosen for their contributions to the Automotive Industry for the 2021-2022 period by the acclaimed International Motor Press Association ‘IMPA.’ Selected for their intuitive business strategies and sensibilities and honored for their many years of service, each individual is hand-picked by an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed Manufacturers, Press Outlets and Financial Institutions within the forefront of the business. There have only been three individuals selected for this nomination round.

Michael Snell, a notable figure within the automotive community circle is among those that have been chosen to recognized this year. Snell, who is no stranger to both sides of the consumer automotive market, has extensively managed the teams within manufacturers such as Tesla Motors and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a subsidiary of the BMW Group of brands. Snell is also the founder of The MJS Groupe, a large luxury Marketing, Press and Experiential Strategy Firm based in New York. The firm has a department within their business dedicated to the ultra-high-end sector of direct to consumer automotive, manufacturer strategy planning and multi-channel visibility programs among the dealership networks where their teams independently manage the accounts for some of the country’s largest dealership and design groups such as O’Gara Coach, Manhattan Motorcars, Castriota Design, Braman Miami, Rusnack Auto Group, Perillo Automotive, Herb Chambers, Miller Motor Cars, Experience Auto Group and The Collection.

Snell, who built his firm simultaneously while completing a PhD in Behavioral Marketing from Yale School of Management, in New Haven, CT also holds a Double Masters from Wagner College in New York. His automotive background began at Tesla motors as a Consumer Experience Specialist, having designed the in-store experience for over 88 of the retail point locations. Later moving on to direct the management of all Global Launch Program Visibilities reporting directly to Elon Musk. At Tesla, Snell also re-designed multiple areas of customer experience, managed all global product launches and was responsible for more than $70 million in sales tied to various marketing campaigns. In addition, he launched notable products such as Model X, Model 3, Power Wall, Solar Roof and the Gigafactory.

In a transition shift from new technology to stately design and lasting presence, Snell went on to lead the Marketing Team at Rolls-Royce North America. Overseeing the Americas Region which included global product launches, digital campaigns, and dealer relations. He developed a re-vamped business visibility strategy that pushed the iconic, heritage-centric company into the eyes and minds of younger, educated consumers while his budgeting revisions proved positive with a company savings in the million(s). Under his management, the company launched two iconic models: Phantom VIII and world’s most luxurious (and most expensive) SUV: Cullinan, he was also responsible for the largest revenue-generating market to-date at Rolls-Royce North America.

Over the past twelve years, Snell has worked to build a strong reputation within the affluent lifestyle arena, always passionate about his work. While his connections and sensibilities are diverse, the deep commitment he shows to each of the carefully curated clients, contacts and business partners are a fundamental part of his passion for brand marketing and strategy planning. His firm employs eight fulltime account managers and has acquired premium-level talent in this highly specialized area of luxury marketing; with over forty contracted specialists that make up the hand-picked talent.

This millennial-driven firm has seen five years of successful growth with continued success not only within the automotive industry but spread across a wide array of specialties which include luxury ready to wear, luxury retail, premium spirits, niche hotelier accommodation, medical and financial practices as well as select non-profit organizations.