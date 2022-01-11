Hale county safety project begins this week

HALE COUNTY – TxDOT is set to begin a $1.47 million project to make safety improvements to I-27 in Hale County, from SH 194 to the Swisher County Line. The project will add more than six miles of cable median barriers, which are designed to stop vehicles from crossing the open median and prevent the worst kinds of crashes, including head-on collisions.

“Cable barrier and concrete barrier were recently installed along I-27 south of Plainview into Lubbock County,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E, TxDOT Plainview Area engineer. “This project will continue the work to install the barriers along the I-27 corridor through northern Hale County and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway.”

The project is scheduled to begin this week, with general contractor, Massana Construction, INC, from Tyrone, Georgia, placing traffic control signs along the project limits. During construction, drivers should anticipate various inside lane closures on both north- and southbound I-27.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone, slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment,” Bozeman added.

The project’s completion date is scheduled for late-2022.