Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal: INTERprotección revolutionizes the insurance sector and offers innovation in challenging times.

Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal explains the Interporteccion innovation in the insurance market
Five main actions that INTER has carried out during the pandemic to provide security, tranquility, and well-being to Mexican families, fulfilling its work as a socially responsible company”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was a complicated year for the different economies and productive sectors at the global level. Still, especially for the general population, the emergency caused by COVID-19 has brought significant challenges to overcome, such as unemployment, unforeseen expenses due to illness, and uncertainty in the face of constant changes in social and economic life. As a result of the pandemic, society has faced situations for which they were not prepared. However, this period has worked for people to consider the risks they face every day, encouraging a culture of prevention.
— Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal
INTERprotección, a proudly Mexican company with 40 years in the insurance, reinsurance and surety market, which offers comprehensive risk management and consulting in the Mexican and foreign markets. He has stood out for his creativity in times of crisis.
Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal tells us the five main actions that INTER has carried out during the pandemic to provide security, tranquility, and well-being to thousands of Mexican families, fulfilling its work as a socially responsible company, in addition, to actively contributing towards the construction of a Healthy and strong Mexico.
1. Product innovation
In the wake of the pandemic, the development team set about creating products that would make a difference among the population. Simple and specific products to the needs of each individual. This is how COVID Protect is born. Indemnity insurance protects you if you contract the SARS-COV-2 virus disease and are hospitalized, giving you help from 50 thousand pesos to cover part of your expenses.
INTER made this product available to several companies for the benefit of their collaborators.
From protecting themselves from disease to protecting their assets, INTER has sought solutions that are attractive to people, thus giving way to a series of products at affordable prices such as Bien Seguro and Car Seguro, policies from 40 pesos a month to ensure the home to costs with a 30% lower than the competition when it comes to auto insurance.
2. Strategic Alliances
The Rappitenderos became the health contingency in essential allies for many people, since they went out and still go out to the streets so that those who can, work from home and so that the most vulnerable are not exposed to a possible contagion, at the same time they have supported hundreds of restaurants during the suspension of work at the point of sale and their return to operations, mitigating the impact that the situation may have on the economy of this sector.
About Jacobo BazBaz Sacal
Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal is a businessperson who has been at the head of 3 different companies and presently working at Interproteccion Insurance Agent & Surety Co. He is also participant at Fundación Interprotección and Fideicomiso Probosque Chapultepec.In his past career, he occupied several positions at other companies in the Insurance Business. Jacobo Bazbaz Sacal is the second generation of insurance in his family, and he is working at INTERprotección, a firm that works as a link between insurers and their clients.
About INTERproteccion
INTERprotección is a group of Mexican experts in insurance, reinsurance, and surety brokerage. With a global presence and recognition, INTERprotección has more than 40 years of experience in comprehensive risk management and consulting in the Mexican market. Its business model is taking the client to the forefront and offering the best service through innovative and disruptive products, most recently with its new brand inter.mx, its digital insurance platform transforming the insurtech game. Around 46% of the companies in the IPC, the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, are INTERprotección clients. In 2018 it became the first Mexican company to sponsor the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, and they have been supporting 'Checo' Pérez and his team in Formula 1 for 13 years.
INTER recognized this fantastic work through an alliance with Rappi® protecting Rappitenderos with one year of COVID PROTECT coverage and advising them at each stage as an expert insurance broker.
This alliance demonstrated that prevention is a primary factor that can save lives, giving rise to new partnerships with Grupo AFAL, Grupo Shogun, Grupo Beckman, and more.
Commercial alliances have also helped create innovative products such as Despensa Segura, the first unemployment insurance in the Mexican market, hand in hand with Up Sí Vale, the cardholders of this company will benefit.
3. Meaningful altruism
Fourteen years ago, INTER established the INTERprotección A.C. Foundation, which invests in social responsibility to ensure economic growth, progress, and sustainable development. Its principal projects are in education, health, and care for the environment.
Thanks to this foundation, it was possible to work on 51 projects from different economic sectors. The main objective was to support the people most affected during the pandemic, benefiting more than 137 thousand people.
Among its main lines were:
1. Help specialists who created parts with 3D printers to be able to double the capacity of respirators.
2. Donations for protective equipment in public hospitals, in various
3. states of the country.
4. Purchase food from Mexican producers, which was subsequently prepared and distributed every day, for two months, to the doctors at the Hospital Siglo XXI.
5. Support vulnerable and affected workers from different restaurant businesses who were left without a fixed income and could not cover basic needs.
6. Distribution of Covid Protect policies to workers whose job is or was to be in charge of this health emergency, such as doctors, firefighters, and food delivery people, as well as medicines so that people stay at home.
With well-structured collaborations, efforts were added to reach more people, highlighting those carried out with the Red Cross, Bosque de Chapultepec, Grupo Hunan, Toks and Fundación Chedraui; Checo Pérez Foundation and the K’iin Beh Foundation of the RLH Hotel Group, among others.
4. Culture of prevention
Only one person in 10 has insurance for major medical expenses, and only three cars out of 10 take out car insurance. INTER, knowing how little insurance penetration exists in the country, unlike other countries, focused on teaching how insurance works, regardless of the insurance you choose or the agent you go to. The “Seguro, Seguro” campaign was launched where, through the folklore of Mexican culture, it seeks to teach how insurance works, using 'stand-ins' such as Sofía Niño de Rivera, designing infographics, explaining what a policy is, opening telephone lines regardless of what which insurer you are and placing affordable insurance in the final public market according to your needs, under the advice and support of INTERprotección.
5. Adaptability to change
We all have in our mind that insurance is expensive and complicated, agent appointments, a lot of time invested. In this age where everything is within reach of a click. INTER evolved with its online platform, which facilitates the steps and offers you essential products from insurance for major medical expenses, home, car, and pets, through inter.MX gives you the possibility of acquiring insurance from an easy, fast and safe way from the comfort of your home, promoting social distancing as a preventive measure and increasing e-commerce in Mexico.
