MEET THE GOLF MILLIONAIRE ENTREPRENEUR WHO HAS NEVER PLAYED GOLF

The fundamentals of business are the same whether it's golf or retail. You need a hungry market, proven system for selling to them, and a nice profit margin.”
— Robert Smith
CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average career for a professional football player is five years. The average career of a professional golfer is well into 30. This means golf is one of the few sports that people can enjoy from early youth to late senior and every time in between.

There have been many famous golfers with household names such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, and Vijay Singh.

It's a common fact that many business deals are struck on the golf course. However, it's uncommon to run a golf business and to have never played one round of golf.

Robert Smith is an entrepreneur with 25 years of business experience spanning five different industries with 8 figure valuations. Although, he has never played golf and his latest passion is golf. He has already built a profitable golf store and now has his eyes on buying 2 golf courses, golf cart dealerships, and 3 more retail golf businesses. His first foray was his website https://changio.net/pages/12557

Golfinaire has cut out all of the elements golfers do not need and narrowed it down to the absolute basics. This means finding precisely what you want without having to tunnel through a website to do so.

Golfinaire is growing and growing rapidly. Smith is currently looking for investors with a love of golf to join him in his journey. Smith is seeking $10 million-$100 million to buy golf courses, golf cart dealerships, golf ballmakers, etc. with an IPO exit or sale to private equity in 24-36 months.

Golfinaire is on the edge of a major move. There are several different courses and dealerships the company is currently researching making sure there is room for growth and ample profit.

Smith does have advisors and members of his team who have played golf for decades.

