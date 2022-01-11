Submit Release
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: The digital sports audience is in the Dark Social

The diversification of audiences has forced leaders like Jose Eshkenazi to find innovative alternatives in digital to generate quality leads.

Dark Social is something very important for SoccerMedia Solutions since it represents the most participative audience in sports, but is less traceable”
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The millions of users who search for sports information online are not always registered by the sites or Google. "Dark Social is something significant for SoccerMedia Solutions since it represents the most participative audience in sports, but less traceable," explained José Eshkenazi, former publicist and director of Soccer Media Solutions.

Josi Eshkenazi Smeke responds Josi Eshkenazi responds, "All Website traffic is a capture opportunity for us. This traffic occurs when users send links to each other via WhatsApp, Instagram, or email. Then the analysis tools are overwhelmed. "The user suddenly arrives at the door of websites and suddenly has no one to be his advisor," commented Emilio Larrea. "And what cannot be analyzed, cannot (well) be used to marketing, "answers José Eshkenazi. Adidas understood the phenomenon as an opportunity and started an exciting campaign on Dark Social with Adidas Tango Squads. The dissemination of information was carried out mainly through messaging services and social groups. Movements like these can be replicated more successfully as Dark Social audiences can be guided through creative campaigns.

Today diversification of audiences is the top priority in sports marketing. People worldwide seek to follow their team in any sport or league through any platform. Following them has become a challenge that Soccer Media Solutions and Jose Eshkenazi have deciphered from a concept unknown to traditional marketing such as Dark Social.

"Soccer Media Solutions is a pioneer in this regard, and we hope to have even more projects in this regard over the next year. The bets, for example, represent a millionaire, and that public is mobilized mainly in messaging services", commented Josi Eshkenazi.

