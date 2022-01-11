Beach Umbrella Market in North America Register Substantial Expansion in Next 10 Years | TMR Study

North America Beach Umbrella Market

North America Beach Umbrella Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 200 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

ALBANY , NY, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the North America beach umbrella market. In terms of revenue, the North America beach umbrella market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the North America beach umbrella market.

People in the U.S. have always been extremely fond of the beach to relax and rejuvenate. It has been observed that 72% of the people in the U.S. prefer beach vacations to others, since beach vacations help them enjoy quality time with their family at the least expense. People visiting a beach like to spend the whole day at the beach. Thus, they carry beach umbrellas with them. The beach umbrella market is expected to witness a surge in the demand during the forecast period due to the abovementioned factors.

North America Beach Umbrella Market: Dynamics

People like sunbathing at the beach, but the sun's rays have both positive and negative effects. The sun is a key source of vitamin D and is needed for the development of the immune system. On the other hand, the prolonged exposure to the sun can harm the skin and eyes; sunbathing for more than 30 minutes can cause sunspots, skin aging, wrinkles, and blemishes, and severe sunburn can result in skin cancer. According to the American Medical Association, even a small amount of sunlight can cause eye damage such as cataract, pterygium, and other complications, thus, emphasizing the importance of protecting oneself from these harmful rays. A beach umbrella may be a lifesaver in this situation, helping the user to enjoy the summer months to the fullest. Beach umbrellas are simple to set up and operate, and hence, they are currently witnessing high demand. These advantages are projected to propel the beach umbrella market in North America in the upcoming years.

North America Beach Umbrella Market: Prominent Regions

In North America, the U.S. and Canada had almost 89% share of the beach umbrella market in the year 2020. In the U.S., rise in trend of enjoying beach vacations is a prominent factor responsible for the growth of the beach umbrella market in the region.

North America Beach Umbrella Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the North America beach umbrella market are Tommy Bahama, Frankford Umbrellas, ShelterLogic Group, Impact Canopies USA, The Umbrella Connection, Huifeng Umbrella Co., Ltd., BeachBUB® USA, Cape Cod Beach Chair Company, Inc., East Coast Umbrella Inc., and AMMSUN Industrial Group Limited.

Online Sales Channel Most Likely to be Popular Choice to Buy Umbrellas

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the North American economy. The strict regulations for manufacturing and supply chain have impacted all industries, including beach products. The spread of coronavirus has affected several people around the world; North America containing one of the major numbers of cases and deaths was compelled to enforce strict regulations. People were recommended to stay indoors to avoid any infections, prioritizing their health and safety first. Thus, the demand curve for the North America beach umbrella market went down rapidly. Most people, with limited work, hesitated to spend time outdoors. Thus, the demand for outdoor products suffered during the pandemic, hindering the demand for beach umbrellas.

With the pandemic nearing its end in the United States and Canada, people are most likely to visit outdoor locations to relieve the stress. Beaches are likely to be full of visitors, which will create a surge in the demand for beach umbrellas. Moreover, as people are now able to buy products online and have them delivered at doorsteps, the online distribution channels are likely to take over the regional market. Manufacturers and sellers of beach umbrellas are now investing in research and development to be ready for the post-COVID-19 boom, which might prove beneficial for the North America beach umbrella market in the near future.

