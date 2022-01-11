Short Film, 'Nameless', Released to Teach Students About Psychological Manipulation

Psychological manipulation is a twisted spiral of confusion and control, and we hope that Nameless will shed some much-needed light on this important issue” — 'Nameless', spokesperson

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning short film, 'Nameless', has recently been released to audiences globally to teach students from a wide range of educational institutions about the intricacies and dangers of psychological manipulation.

Nameless is an ambitious, 17-minute film shot in a single take. It tells the visual story of the unravelling of the mind of a woman manipulated by the person on the other side of the camera lens, putting the audience in the point of view of the manipulator. As the camera spins around its subject, it circles the woman tighter and tighter, and the audience is stuck in the middle of a turbulent psychological battle. As the film goes on, the lines between the manipulator and the manipulated become blurred.

Nameless has already won several awards, including Best Actress at the Barcelona Planet Film Festival 2017, and was a semi-finalist at the International Women's Film Festival 2016. It is now used as an educational tool in classes in Switzerland and has been lauded for its intimate visual storytelling and chilling depiction of the coalescence of boundaries.

A company spokesperson said, "We are so excited to share this dynamic and gripping insight into the human psyche with so many educational institutions around the world. Psychological manipulation is a twisted spiral of confusion and control, and we hope that Nameless will shed some much-needed light on this important issue."

There are three packages of the film available for sale to the libraries of educational institutions. Package 1 is the basic package that includes the short film itself, while package 2 includes the short film and a 100-page questionnaire containing questions and answers about psychological manipulation for different disciplines that teachers can use in their classes.

The third package is the largest of all and contains the short film itself, the questionnaire and an interview with the filmmaker, C.J. Stussi. Stussi is not only a first-time director but is also a Hollywood actress and entertainment attorney, who funded the film with a mini-budget of only $770 via Kickstarter, the creative global crowdfunding platform.

