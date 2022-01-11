The 16 year old DJ Xesha a Music Artist tells his story the truth about the how life was.
There's no limit to what a person can do to change the world,but it's entirely up to that person and his mind.”NELSPRUIT, MPUMALANGA, SOUTH AFRICA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 16 year old amapiano and dance DJ grew up in Mpumalanga. He didn’t always want to be a musician until he understood music.
When he started out he was an indie artist with no label or record to guide him on his journey. Things were really difficult at first his music wasn’t good as he was still practicing it took him a whole year to try ad master some musical techniques it didn’t happen overnight. He didn’t have the support he needed including equipment all he had was a basic laptop to get him started.
On May 2021 he released his single impilo before I rise. He didn’t have that much experience then. His songs weren’t good enough so he kept on correcting his mistakes as he didn’t have speakers to clarify his songs noise and bass levels. He released 9 to 9 on 2021 around November. He didn’t get much attention or noticed. He used his Facebook pages and instagram page to get him to the right audience. He didn’t have marketing as it was out of his accessibility.He opened his Sound Cloud account and started releasing there he had 0 followers for months and his plays were below 10 plays he wasn’t noticed. But today he has got more than 50 followers and 500 plays and his still growing. He used personalized playlists and interacting with his fan base including other artists. He used the similar strategy on Audio Mack where he went from 0 followers to 200 followers and 18 monthly followers
Today he owns his own music company called Xesha Music Group Also Known As XMG.His Company just started out. He did this out of passion and to help others get to the top as he believes that everyone deserves a chance. The company Xesha Music Group is available online there’s no physical address.
DJ Xesha went from nothing to something nobody gave it to him so he went out to do this for his self. His advice to new and upcoming artists or anyone out there with a similar dream or wants to make it is that they shouldn’t stress or worry. They should put their trust in God and do what they do best whether its music, dancing, video creating. Don’t let the numbers put you down. Just be consistent and do your best
Any artist is invited to come to Xesha Music Group whether they want to use services or anything it is a free platform for everyone.DJ Xesha is a truly rising star but he promises to release his best songs when he finishes his album including vocalists. Just save him on all your platforms for the time he releases his album. If you would like a feature or to contact DJ Xesha open one of his YouTube videos r direct message him on Instagram.He is available on all platforms including streaming services anytime for anyone feel free to reach out and follow him.
DJ Xesha playing keys on Fl Studio