Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,319 in the last 365 days.

Amid the sudden COVID-19 surge, National Airlines airlifts testing kits to various U.S. states

COVID Testing Kits loading on NAL B747 -400F aircraft

COVID - 19 testing kits inside NAL B747-400F Aircraft

National Airlines B747-400F Aircraft

National Airlines airlifts around 4,000,000 testing kits to the U.S, UK, and Canada.

This is yet another mission by our teams to support governments in mitigating the recurring COVID-19 spread”
— Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Airlines.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S, National Airlines is airlifting testing kits to different states in the country. During this month-long mission, in a series of N8 B747-400F flights, around 4,000,000 testing kits will be delivered to the respective state authorities for distribution across hospitals and COVID-19 testing centers.

Flights originating from Chinese regions like Shanghai (PVG), Zhengzhou (CGO), Wuhan (WUH), and Tianjin (TSN) are headed to New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Texas (IAH), and Chicago (ORD) with the testing kits. Later this month, National Airlines is also shipping COVID-19 testing kits to Canada & the U.K from South Korea and China. Lately, new variants of the COVID-19 virus are triggering a sudden spike in cases and there is an immediate requirement for multiple batches of testing kits, as early detection is vital to controlling the virus spread especially among children and those going back to work. “This is yet another mission by our teams to support governments in mitigating the recurring COVID-19 spread.

Our aircraft, crew, and teams will continue to ensure the timely delivery of emergency medical supplies and equipment to support the various nations fight against COVID-19”, Mr. Christopher J. Alf, Chairman, National Airlines. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Airlines with its B747-400 Freighter fleet of six aircraft have been at the forefront partnering with International Governments and Aid Agencies, coordinating missions, and delivering immediate medical supplies such as protective masks, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, COVID-19 vaccines, and other equipment to crisis-hit regions.

National Air Cargo ME FZE
National Air Cargo
+971 54 437 8470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Amid the sudden COVID-19 surge, National Airlines airlifts testing kits to various U.S. states

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.