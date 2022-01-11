Shield house plumbing for winter 2022
Our modern and fully equipped obstruction machines allow Apofraxeis Peiraias to complete any sewage problem. Our goal is to keep our prices low so that everyone can accept our plumbing services.”PEIRAIAS, ATHENS, GREECE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to plumbing, there are some winter 2022 precautions that will help maintain a healthy, efficient plumbing system and avoid excessive water loss and overcrowding. In addition to the harsh winter 2022, the holiday season adds extra pressure to your plumbing due to increased guest activity.
Fortunately, preventing many common plumbing problems by taking precautions and following the Apofraxeis Peiraias maintenance tips to shield house plumbing during the winter 2022 is essential.
All know that water expands when it freezes. This is not a problem with ice cubes in your freezer, but if this ice forms in house pipes, it is a potential disaster. An icy pipe can break, spraying hundreds of gallons of water into the house. Fortunately, there are always prevention steps to take to avoid a disaster and enjoy winter 2022.
Close the external taps - Turn off the water supply to the outside taps of the house. Open the tap and then open the shut-off valve on the shut-off valve to drain any water from the pipe. Drain the pipe, so as not to freeze and break. Leave the vent lid open with a bucket underneath to catch any drops. If the drops continue, the valve must be replaced.
Install faucets - Unlike a standard faucet, the functional parts of a faucet, i.e., valve, seat and washer — are up to 18 cm inside the wall instead of directly in the faucet. When the faucet is correctly positioned, with a slight downward slope, water drains from the pipe each time when closing the button on the tap.
Disconnect the pipes - A hose full of water that will be left out in cold weather will freeze. If the hose is still connected to the faucet, ice may return to the hose inside the house, causing the hose to crack. Disconnect all pipes from their taps, drain them and store them for the winter 2022.
Insulate the pipes - Insulated covers slow down heat loss from a pipe as it travels through the wall to the cold. They provide some protection at a very low cost. If there are pipes in an unheated area, such as a detection area, attic or garage, use a heating cable and cover it with pipe insulation.
Pipe insulation alone does little, as it is only a matter of time before cold air reaches the icy pipes. In fact, insulating pipes without also using a heat cable can prevent hot air from entering them. Various types of pipe insulation are available in stores.
Install a heat cable - Heat cables are a perfect solution for vulnerable pipes. They have a built-in thermostat that detects the temperature of the pipe, turning on and off the heat as needed to prevent the pipe from freezing. Call a plumber in Athens to connect the cable. Heat cables are available in stores, depending on the length.
Seal the beams - The lip beam is a potential area for cold air to penetrate. Seal cracks or holes using expandable foam and then insulate between floor joists. Make sure not to insulate a pipe from heat in the rest of the house.
Also inspect around holes where cables, wires, or pipes pass through an outer wall. Insulate and seal the currents with caulking or expandable foam. After insulation, make sure there is combustion air for the furnace that enters through a make-up air tube.
When leaving home, turn off the water supply - This way, if the frozen pipes crack, the damage will be less. Turn off the automatic ice maker so that it does not constantly try to make ice by burning the engine. Even if the ice bucket is full, the ice will evaporate and the ice machine will try to make more.
Insulate the garage door - If there are pipes in the garage, insulate the garage door, if not the entire garage. Also consider a combination of heat and insulation cable. If it is very cold, put a portable heater in the garage.
During the winter, open the doors of the kitchen cupboard - Being behind closed doors, the frozen kitchen plumbing pipes are vulnerable, as the heat from the rest of the house cannot reach them. Open the cupboard doors to allow heat to circulate through the cupboards. A fan or a portable stream heater inside the cupboard also helps to circulate hot air.
During a cold burst, keep the temperature constant - What constitutes a harsh category depends on the climate and the insulation of the house. A temperature of 0 degrees Celsius is not a cause for alarm in the USA, but it may be in Greece. So, during extreme cold, skip your thermostat program and keep the temperature constant. Even increase it by 1 to 2 points.
During the frost, let the taps work - A dripping faucet acts as a relief to the pressure created if icy pipes occur. This pressure relief can prevent icy pipes from cracking. A slow flow is all you need.
Next water bill will be increased a bit, but compared to major home plumbing repairs, this is a small price to pay. Do not leave the faucet running if the hose is outside, as the hose may freeze, causing the sink to overflow.
Do not bother with problems of winter 2022 plumbing - When it comes to plumbing problems, do not hesitate to call Apofraxeis Peiraias. Professional plumbers can detect leaks, broken pipes, repair damage and repair drainage to make the house safe and comfortable. Call Apofraxeis Peiraias 24 hours a day for emergency plumbing services.
