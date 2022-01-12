kellerconsulting® Announces New Collaboration
kellerconsulting® collaborates with Human Synergistics® to fully integrate their renowned organizational assessment tools into its core portfolio of services.HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- kellerconsulting® is energized to announce that we have teamed up with Human Synergistics® International to integrate their outstanding diagnostic and development tools into our own notable offerings.
Human Synergistics® has 50 years of innovation in the field of organizational development. Their renowned Organizational Culture Inventory® (OCI®) is the world’s most thoroughly researched and widely used assessment for measuring organizational culture.
kellerconsulting® has 45 years of proven transformative consulting expertise. The Coalition Experience® is our core transformation tool and is a gateway to individual, team and organizational excellence.
This collaboration will bring the benefits of nearly a century of research, experience and capabilities to our clients.
kellerconsulting® will be working with other Human Synergistics Global Change Circle™ members as we advance the principles of constructive leadership and culture through our continued commitment to excellence.
Cheryl Simmons
kellerconsulting®
+1 713-344-0727
simplyexcellent@kelcon.com