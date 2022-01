kellerconsulting® Announces New Collaboration

kellerconsulting® collaborates with Human Synergistics® to fully integrate their renowned organizational assessment tools into its core portfolio of services.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- kellerconsultingis energized to announce that we have teamed up with Human SynergisticsInternational to integrate their outstanding diagnostic and development tools into our own notable offerings.Human Synergisticshas 50 years of innovation in the field of organizational development. Their renowned Organizational Culture Inventory(OCI) is the world’s most thoroughly researched and widely used assessment for measuring organizational culture.kellerconsultinghas 45 years of proven transformative consulting expertise. The Coalition Experienceis our core transformation tool and is a gateway to individual, team and organizational excellence.This collaboration will bring the benefits of nearly a century of research, experience and capabilities to our clients.kellerconsultingwill be working with other Human Synergistics Global Change Circle™ members as we advance the principles of constructive leadership and culture through our continued commitment to excellence.