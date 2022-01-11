11 signs that a house needs plumbing repair
Our many years of experience in sewer blockages, our know-how and our trained human resources, make Apofraxeis Antoniou experts in blockages in Athens, Greece.”ATHINA, ATHENS, GREECE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumbing problems can range from very small and repairable to large and costly, and sometimes it can be difficult to tell the difference. Sometimes the problem cannot be recognized from the beginning. These 11 hidden signs of plumbing problems in homes, according to Apofraxeis Antoniou, show that it might be time to call a professional plumber.
1. Low water pressure
Low water pressure can take the joy out of what should be a refreshing shower, but it turns out it can be more than annoying. Low pressure can be a sign that something is clogging house pipes. If the water pressure drops sharply, call a plumber to find out what happens in the home plumbing.
2. Slow drainage of water
At some point, every sink or shower is subject to slow drainage caused by accumulated debris such as hair or soap scum, but when pipes throughout the house are slow to drain, there might be a blockage in the main drain. This is considered a plumbing emergency, so if you suspect a clogged sewer pipe, call a plumber right away to have a look.
3. Brown spots on the ceiling
The brown spots on the ceiling are more than unsightly, as it is a sign that water is leaking just above. Before repairing the roof, be sure to find the source of the leak and repair it first.
4. Noisy pipes
In addition to the sound of the rushing water, your pipes should be quiet. A crackling sound in your pipes, especially right after a tap closes, it could be a sign of trouble. This happens when the flow of water stops abruptly or changes direction, creating a wave that can lead to noise and make the pipes rattle.
Possible causes include high water pressure or, in older homes, flooded air pipes in the plumbing system. Noise can also be caused by poorly secured pipes.
5. Smell from the sewer
Let's face it, there are a lot of bacteria in kitchens and bathrooms and they can lead to bad smell. But a persistent unpleasant odor emanating from the sewer can be a sign of a blockage or a broken sewer pipe.
6. Increased water bills
Unless counting on extra water usage, a significantly increased water bill is usually a clear sign that there is a significant leak in the plumbing. If a sudden, unexplained increase in the water bill occurs, call a plumber to investigate for leaks.
7. Peeled paint in the bathroom
Have you recently noticed that the bathroom wall has peeled, cracked or blistered in the paint? This could be proof of leakage. Before repairing it, ask a plumber to look for a leak and, if found, eliminate it.
8. A murmuring toilet
Unless the toilet has just been flashed, it should be quiet enough, so if a murmur is heard, it may be a sign that there is an underlying problem. Possible causes of a murmuring toilet include a possible blockage or even a clogged drain pipe.
A running toilet is an even more wasteful version of the leaking faucet problem. How much harm can be caused? Well, a small toilet will waste about 100 gallons of water a day. A medium-sized toilet will waste more, while a running bidet will waste twelve tons of water in a month. Of course, the problem could be as simple as a damaged fin. This still wastes water, albeit at a much slower rate.
9. Leaking pipe
Leaking pipes are usually the first thing people think of when they call a plumber. It could be a leaking toilet pipe, a leaking pipe under the sink, or just about any other pipe in your home. Dripping pipes, like dripping taps, cause not only huge waste of water but also damage to the home. Water rots the wood, causing the metal to rust and form a breeding ground for both bacteria and disease-causing insects.
Leaking pipes and other fittings may need to be replaced. Even high-quality products wear out over time. If the culprit is an accessory, it could be so old that it is impossible to find components for it, so it is best to replace it. Pipes, metal or PVC, can be replaced much more easily by an entire hydraulic system.
A professional plumber will not only be able to advise on the best course of action, but also perform the repair or repairs on everything from a leaking pipe under the sink to the marks of an almost burst behind drywall of the corridor.
10. Mold growing on walls
Growing mold in the house is never a good sign, but seeing mold growing in closets or bathroom walls, is definitely caused by a leaking pipe. Mold only grows in humid environments and if there is excessive humidity in the room, find the source as soon as possible.
11. Constantly clogged toilets
Everyone needs to deal with a clogged toilet every now and then, but if using the plunger too often, there may be a deeper problem. This could possibly be a sign that the house has a clogged sewer system.
