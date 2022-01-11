White Cement Market Growth Is Fueled By Increasing Residential Construction Projects

White Cement Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s White Cement Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising residential construction projects are contributing to the growth of the white cement market. According to the Global Construction 2030 report published by Oxford Economics, the volume of construction output will be growing by nearly 85% to $15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, three countries China, the US, and India are leading the way. White Portland cement is mixed with white aggregates to make white concrete, which is utilized for luxurious construction projects and decorative work. Thus, the increasing residential construction activity is expected to increase demand for white cement. For instance, according to the National House Building Council (NHBC), roughly 1.4 million new homes are expected to be built in the UK by 2029. Therefore, the rising residential construction projects are expected to fuel the growth of the white cement market going forward.

LAST WEEK LEFT of our holiday sale! Get your discounted market research reports now.

The global white cement market size is expected to grow from $5.87 billion in 2021 to $6.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The white cement market is expected to reach $7.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Read More On The Global White Cement Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/white-cement-global-market-report

Global white cement market trends include technological advancement, which is gaining popularity in the market. Companies in the white cement market are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) for more efficient and sustainable cement forms For instance, in June 2021, Carbicrete, a Canada-based carbon removal technology company is using captured carbon dioxide for accelerating the curing process of concrete while strengthening and sequestering the gas. The technology cuts out the need for calcium-based cement, a key ingredient in traditional concrete, which is a significant contributor to global CO2 emissions.

Major players covered in the global white cement industry are Adana Cimento Sanayi T.A.S, Cementir Holding SPA, Cementos Portland Valderrivas S.A, Cemex S.A.B De C.V, Cimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc, Federal White Cement Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, Royal White Cement Inc, Saveh Cement Company, Société Tuniso-Andalouse de Ciment Blanc S.A., Ultratech Cement Ltd, Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK) Company, Adana Cimento Sanayii T.A.S, Sinai White Portland Cement Co, Neyriz White Cement Company, Buzzi Unicem SpA, Shargh White, and Italcementi.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global white cement market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the white cement market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global white cement market report is segmented by type into white Portland cement, white masonry cement, white plc cement, others, by grade into type I, type III, others, by end use into residential, commercial, industrial.

White Cement Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, White PLC Cement), By Grade (Type I, Type III), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a white cement market overview, forecast white cement market size and growth for the whole market, white cement market segments, geographies, white cement market trends, white cement market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global White Cement Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5556&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Autonomy (Partial/Semi-Autonomous), By Product Type (Earth Moving Equipment, Construction Vehicles, Material Handling Equipment, Concrete & Road Construction Equipment), By Application (Road Construction, Building Construction), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-construction-equipment-global-market-report

Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Excavation And Demolition, Roofing, Concrete Work, Water Well Drilling), By Application (Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction), By Service Provider (Large Chain Companies, Independent Contractors), By Mode (Online, Offline) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 -2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundation,-structure,-and-building-exterior-contractors-global-market-report

3D Printing Building Construction Global Market Report 2022 - By Construction (Modular, Full Building), By Process (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), By Printing Material (Concrete, Plastic, Metal, Hybrid), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-building-construction-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/