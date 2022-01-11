Increase In Internet Users Aids Video Processing Platform Market Growth

Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the video processing platform market over the forecast period. The internet plays a crucial role in people's lives today as a large portion of the population's lives are immersed in digital technology. A cloud-based video processing platform is a technology that provides video service operators with standardized features and numerous monetization approaches. These systems also aid in the integration of video-on-demand, multiscreen video infrastructure, television abilities, and formats. For instance, according to DataReportal report, internet users are growing at a 4.8% yearly rate, with an average of more than 600,000 new users added each day, in October 2021, 4.88 billion people around the world are reported to use the internet. Therefore, the increase in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of the video processing platform market.

The main components in video processing platform are hardware, platform, and services. A video processing platform is an internet-based video hosting service that allows users to upload, view, save, and broadcast video information. The different deployment modes include public cloud, private cloud, hybrid and are used in video upload and ingestion, dynamic Ad insertion, video transcoding and processing, video hosting, content rendering, others. The several sectors include media and entertainment, defense, government or homeland security, and others.

The global video processing platform market size is expected to grow from $5.73 billion in 2021 to $6.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The change in the video processing platform market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $13.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Video processing platform industry trends include technological advancements which are shaping the market. Key players operating in the video processing platform solutions market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Major players covered in the global video processing platform industry are Akamai Technologies, Imagine Communications, MediaKind, Ateme S.A., Kaltura Inc, Vantrix Corporation, Amagi, Apriorit, BASE Media Cloud, Blazeclan Technologies, Pixel Power Ltd., InPixal, Surf Communications Solutions Ltd., KritiKal Solutions Inc., and Morpho Inc.

North America was the largest region in the video processing platform market in 2021. The regions covered in the video processing platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global video processing platform market analysis report is segmented by component into hardware, platform, services, by deployment type into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid, by application into video upload and ingestion, dynamic ad insertion, video transcoding and processing, video hosting, content rendering, others, by industry into media and entertainment, defense, government or homeland security, others.

Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Hardware, Platform, Services), By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Video Upload And Ingestion, Dynamic Ad Insertion, Video Transcoding And Processing, Video Hosting, Content Rendering), By Industry (Media And Entertainment, Defense, Government Or Homeland Security) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a video processing platform market overview, forecast video processing platform market size and growth for the whole market, video processing platform market segments, geographies, video processing platform market trends, video processing platform market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

