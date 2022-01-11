Antimicrobial Textile Market Grows At Rate Of 12% With New Technological Solutions

Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the antimicrobial textile market. Major companies operating in the antimicrobial textile sector are focused on developing a new technological solution to reduce the spread of the virus and meet consumer demand. For instance, in June 2020, Aditya Birla Group, an India-based producer of Viscose staple fiber launched antimicrobial fibers based on in-house technology. Antimicrobial fibers are a ground-breaking discovery that not only destroys but also prevents the growth of bacteria or viruses, maintaining the fabric fresh and hygienic throughout time.

LAST WEEK LEFT of our holiday sale! Get your discounted market research reports now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global antimicrobial textile market size is expected to grow from $9.38 billion in 2021 to $10.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Antimicrobial textile market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The antimicrobial textile market is expected to reach $14.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Read More On The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-textile-global-market-report

An increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene is contributing to the growth of the antimicrobial textile market. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness about health and cleanliness, as well as increased demand for antimicrobial textiles that can kill viruses. As a result, the textile industry's companies are rapidly developing antimicrobial products. For example, in 2021, a survey of 306 participants was conducted online, with 49.3% females and 50.6% males from five major cities: Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, and it revealed that consumer awareness of hygiene, health, and environmental issues will influence the purchase of antimicrobial textiles. Moreover, according to a poll by E times in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed Indians' attitudes toward health, with 70% saying they will prioritize food and lifestyle adjustments in 2021 to manage both physical and emotional health. Therefore, an increase in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene will drive the growth of the global antimicrobial textile market going forward.

Major players covered in the global antimicrobial textile industry are Milliken & Company, PurThread Technologies, Trevira GmbH, Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd., Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc., Herculite Products Inc., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Sanitized AG, LifeThreads LLC, Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited, Sciessent LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial textile market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the antimicrobial textile market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global antimicrobial textile industry analysis report is segmented by fiber into cotton, polyester, polyamide, others, by active agent into synthetic organic agents, metal and metallic salts, bio-based agents, others, by application into medical textiles, apparel, home textiles, commercial textiles, industrial textiles, others.

Antimicrobial Textile Global Market Report 2022 – By Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide) By Active Agent (Synthetic Organic Agents, Metal And Metallic Salts, Bio-Based Agents) By Application (Medical Textiles, Apparel, Home Textiles, Commercial Textiles, Industrial Textiles) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antimicrobial textile market overview, forecast antimicrobial textile market size and growth for the whole market, antimicrobial textile market segments, geographies, antimicrobial textile market trends, antimicrobial textile market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5558&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Synthetic, Natural), By Textile Type (Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted), By Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cooling-fabrics-global-market-report

Textile Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Other Textile Product Mills, Fabrics, Yarn, Fiber And Thread, Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings, Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills), By Material (Cotton, Jute, Silk, Synthetics, Wool), By Process (Woven, Non-woven) COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Textile and Fabric Finishing Mills, Fabric Coating Mills), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-and-fabric-finishing-and-fabric-coating-mills-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/