Doggole International Recruits Early Backers for Innovative Smart Eye Doorbell Project
The doorbell features an artificial biological eye with humanlike movementBUFFALO, WYO., UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doggole International Co., LLC announced today that it has completed development of its innovative Doggole™ Smart Eye Doorbell, which features an artificial biological eye that moves like a real human eye. The company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fund production of the device.
The Doggole Smart Eye Doorbell uses a high-simulation biological eye model with realistic expressions based on “let the machine have a soul” patented technology. When a visitor approaches the doorbell, the infrared human sensor triggers the artificial biological eye, providing a unique effect.
Having a smart doorbell offers many advantages to homeowners, such as the ability to see who is at the door even when not at home, speaking to visitors through the doorbell without having to open the door and home safety, as burglars will avoid any home if they see visual cues that someone is home or the home is protected.
“We live in a world where we receive more parcels than ever before in the online shopping era. People are not only ordering more online, but they also expect packages to arrive at their door on the day and time specified on the website. However, robbers can steal goods from your porch at any time of year,” said a spokesperson for Doggole International. “With the Doggole Doorbell, you can see when packages arrive and keep an eye on them until you can bring them inside.”
The Doggole Smart Eye Doorbell has several key features to keep your home and delivered packages safe. The camera has full HD 1080p video with a 180-degree field of view and high-quality audio. Constant power is provided to the unit through a rechargeable battery or by connecting to existing doorbell wires.
The doorbell records all detected motion and stores it for up to 60 days. The camera exceeds the performance of the original Ring Video Doorbell with improved motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and crisper night vision. Videos and photographs can be shared through a subscription to the Ring Protect Plan, sold separately.
The doorbell can connect with Alexa-enabled devices to provide announcements and two-way communication for easy in-home monitoring. Setup is easy and can be monitored from anywhere with the Ring app. Receive smartphone notification when the motion sensor is triggered or the doorbell is pressed. Mounting tools are included with the unit.
“The video doorbell device equipped with this module can interact with people. It has anthropomorphic emotional expression in the interactive scene. The installation is no longer cold and has a sense of soul, which strengthens the participation of human-computer interaction and improves the technological components of home life,” said the company spokesperson.
For more information and to sign up as an early backer for the crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.doggole.com/smart-eye-doorbell-pre-launch/. Doggole can also be followed on Facebook at @doggoleworld.
###
Media Relations
Doggole
email us here