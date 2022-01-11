Bora Finance places 2nd in Hack Cardano Hackathon

Bora Finance finished in 2nd Place of the Hack Cardano Hackathon

Industry experts validate Bora Finance vision

We are delighted that our vision was validated by the judging panel that consisted of leading blockchain industry experts.” — Fanna Park, CEO Bora Finance

KAMPALA, UGANDA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardstarter, the premier launchpad for Cardano, hosted a Hackathon focused on the Cardano Blockchain. Bora Finance competed and placed second in the Hackathon.

Bora Finance will partake in the Cardstarter Accelerator Program. Bora Finance will launch its IDO through the Cardstarter Launchpad. During the Cardstarter Acceleration Program, Bora Finance will receive access to Cardstarter’s robust development resources to support Bora Finance in branding, fundraising, marketing and project launch

“We are delighted that our vision was validated by the judging panel that consisted of leading blockchain industry experts” – Fanna Park, Bora Finance CEO. The competition was judged by Nebojsa Vojvodic from IOHK, Ben Hart from M Labs, John MacPherson from Cardano Foundation, Aatash Amir from Cardstarter, Lars Brünjes from Plutus Pioneers and Ran Neuner from Crypto Banter.

For the 2 billion underbanked adults around the world, Bora Finance is a financial services company that offers a better financial ecosystem so the underbanked can access a new world of financial instruments and obtain financial inclusion. The traditional finance system was not designed for those in developing countries, Bora Finance will build a new system for those that need it most

Every name has a meaning, and so has ours. Bora Finance gets its name from a Swahili translation of the word better; “Bora” translates to “Better”. Bora Finance will bring better financial inclusion, better accessibility, and better sustainability to those who require it most.

Better savings + better Insurance + better loans + better investments = A better world! Bora Finance will improve the lives of our customers by providing safe storage of value, by providing credit, and by managing risk.

Join our community

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” – old African proverb.

We at Bora Finance want everybody to be part of the journey. Join our community and become part of this life changing journey. Please see below for the official Bora Finance channels:

Telegram Community Channel https://t.me/borafinanceofficial

Twitter https://twitter.com/BoraFinance

Medium https://medium.com/@BoraFinace

Website https://borafinance.io