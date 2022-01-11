Questions and answers with Troy Paisley
It’s an honour to speak with you today. Why don’t you give us some details about you and your story. How did you get to where you are today?
My name is Troy Paisley and I was born in Boston. I grew up in Jamaica for 16 years and I came to live in New York in 2008. I was raised in the church and I’m happy I was. My faith in God is unshaken and I will serve the lord til the end. I value family, friends and community more than anything so hence the name Tribe for my brand. I believe you can share a bond with someone even if it’s just for a moment or a lifetime. I believe we can represent the way we connect and being a unit so therefore I invented Tribe Apparel. We all belong to a Tribe.
I’m sure your success has not come easily. What challenges have you had to overcome along the way?
I don’t see myself as successful. I only see challenges. With each battle and win, comes a new level. Whether it be with family, friends or life the fight never ends. So in other words, I have overcome a lot to get here. I just still feel like I’m not there yet. Until then, I’ll keep working.
Setbacks happen but it’s important to keep moving. Once you win mentally, you will win anything that is in front of you.
Let’s talk about the work you do. What do you specialize in and why should someone work with you over the competition?
I have a brand that represents what it means to be in a family, team, group or even a clan. What tribe mean is simply that.
The first line I have is called “Unashamed” which means that I am Unashamed of my family, team, group and clan. What it means to me is different from what it means to you. I want Tribe to be personal to the individual. What are you Unashamed of? That is what Tribe is.
When you represent your clan in Tribe, it is personal and of course, the design is insanely good!
What’s your best piece of advice for readers who desire to find success in their life?
The world needs you! We don’t want another Gucci, Macys or Amazon. We need you! There is no one like you. So the world needs to meet you. I need to meet you! So yes, you are enough, you’ve always been enough and if you need to be reminded. I will remind you each day! Be bold and brave.
Speaking of success, what does the word mean to you?
When I think of success for some reason I don’t think much about money. I think of family, marriage, house and car with a nice dog and maybe a cat. Success to me the security in knowing my Tribe is alright. My future Tribe is alright. What I’m saying is when the thought of success comes to mind I think of generations after me. Can I set a path so that others can follow? That's what success means to me, breaking generational curses and building for all future generations after me!
What’s next for you?
Growth! The idea of not moving kills me. I want to be able to grow mentally and spiritually and of course physically. Keep studying and study and study.
Finally, how can people connect with you if they want to learn more?
I am always up to connect and I will love to talk and vibe. Meeting more of my Tribe is the goal so come get you some!
Website: https://tribe-apparel.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/_tribeapparel_?utm_medium=copy_link
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tribewearapparel/
Email: contacttribewear@gmail.com
Personal IG @tkp99_
