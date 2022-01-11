Corporate eLearning Market Size to Reach USD 37160.40 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.91% | Valuates Reports
The global Corporate elearning market size is projected to reach USD 37160.40 Million by 2026, from USD 17245.65 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.91% during 2020-2026.
Corporate training is fundamentally about knowledge transfer. Learners incorporate training participate skill enhancement that can help in business growth and progress. Corporate e-learning improves training by involving learners as active contributors to the development of fresh information that aids a company's growth and evolution.
Major factors driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market are:
• Growing advances in technological infrastructure and the rise in investment from major organizations around the world.
• Rising adoption of video instructor-led training methods
Trends Influencing the Corporate eLearning Market Size
The expansion of the corporate e-learning market has been fueled by the reduction of staff training expenditures. The adoption of microlearning is identified as one of the important reasons driving the corporate e-learning industry's growth in the coming years, according to this study.
The corporate e-learning market size is predicted to be fueled by the adoption of microlearning for employee training. Microlearning necessitates short bursts of information focused on a specific topic or task. Instead of waiting through lengthy lectures or presentations during a conventional online session, business learners can complete the online training activity or program in only a few minutes.
During the projected period, the corporate e-learning market size is expected to grow due to increasing technological breakthroughs and increased investment from key businesses around the world.
Furthermore, current technical breakthroughs such as augmented and virtual reality, as well as the use of video instructor-led training methodologies, give new means of delivering teaching. These characteristics are projected to provide suppliers in the corporate e-learning market with attractive chances.
Nonetheless, technological limitations in emerging nations may limit the size of the corporate e-learning market throughout the projection period.
Corporate eLearning Market Share
During the projected period, North America is predicted to have the greatest corporate e-learning market share. This is due to increased investments by big businesses and e-learning providers in establishing novel digital learning solutions and systems, as well as expanding technological infrastructure developments.
The popularity of self-paced and skills-based e-learning among employees is likely to drive market expansion in the European region.
Due to the expanding number of businesses in this region's emerging economies, the corporate e-learning market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
Corporate eLearning Market Report Covers Companies are:
• SAP
• Skillsoft
• Oracle
• Blackboard
• Cornerstone
• GP Strategies
• Saba
• SAI Global
• NAVEX Global
• Infor
• D2L Corporation
• Articulate
• Adobe
• City&Guilds Kineo
• CrossKnowledge
• LRN
• Expertus
• EI Design
Corporate eLearning Market Segmentation
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Central & South America
• Middle East & Africa
By Type
• On-Premise Deployment
• Cloud-Based Deployment
By Application
• Automotive Industry
• BFSI
• Consumer Goods Sector
• Energy Sector
• Others
