Organ On Chip Market Size to Reach USD 303.6 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 39.9% | Valuates Reports

The global Organ on Chip market size is projected to reach USD 303.6 Million by 2026, from USD 41 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 39.9% during 2021-2026.
An organ on a chip (OOC) is a multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip that simulates the activities, mechanics and physiological response of entire organs and organ systems, a type of artificial organ. It constitutes the subject matter of significant biomedical engineering research, more precisely in bio-MEMS. The convergence of labs-on-chips (LOCs) and cell biology has permitted the study of human physiology in an organ-specific context, introducing a novel model of in vitro multicellular human organisms. One day, they will perhaps abolish the need for animals in drug development and toxin testing. organ on a chip technology not only incorporates multiple cell types but also involves engineering aspects, such as the guided spatial confinement of cells or the incorporation of sensors and microfluidic channels.
The primary focus of organ on a chip technology is the re-creation of three key aspects of human physiology: the multicellular vascular or epithelial interfaces of organs (for example, blood vessel networks, lung and gut), which function as barriers in tissues; the tissue-level organization of parenchymal cells (for example, liver, heart, skeletal muscle and tumours), which are responsible for the key functional properties of an organ; and the systematic interaction of multiple organs (for example, drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination involving the gut, circulation, liver and kidney).
In addition, the Blood-Brain Barrier is definitely more complex than a simple wall, controlling the passage of most solute that enters or leaves the brain. To address how this molecular sieve affects neural activity, some researchers have simulated the interaction between blood vessels and brain tissue on a series of interconnected "organ chips" when connected through this Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) model. Endothelial cells, pericytes, astrocytes and neurons alter their gene expression. These technologies will achieve even more rapid development and application.
Major producers in the industry include Emulate, TissUse and Hesperos, which accounted for 12.71%, 10.05% and 8.11% of revenue, respectively.
The research report studies the Organ-on-a-Chip market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.
The global organ on a chip market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global organ on a chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
by Type, the market is primarily split into
• Liver-on-a-chip
• Kidney-on-a-chip
• Lung-on-a-chip
• Heart-on-a-chip
• Intestine-on-a-chip
• Brain-on-a-chip
• Other Organs
by Application, this report covers the following segments
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Cosmetics Industry
• Other End Users
Global Organ on a Chip market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:
North America
• United States
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.
The Organ-on-a-Chip key players in this market include:
• Emulate
• TissUse
• Hesperos
• CN Bio Innovations
• Tara Biosystems
• Draper Laboratory
• Mimetas
• Nortis
• Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.
• Kirkstall
• Cherry Biotech SAS
• Else Kooi Laboratory
