Automotive HMI Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

HMI system is used as a communication medium for information and entertainment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive HMI Market Outlook - 2025

The global automotive HMI market size was valued at $14,807.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,590.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. The central display segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $6,527.1 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $13,725.6 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive HMI market analysis.

The HMI system uses display units as a main component. HMI system is used as a communication medium for information and entertainment. The ADAS systems gather data from various sensors and showcases through display systems. The display systems help the driver in taking measures for better control of the vehicle.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4764

Major Market Players:

• ALPINE ELECTRONICS, INC

• CLARION CO., LTD

• CONTINENTAL AG

• DENSO CORPORATION

• NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC

• PANASONIC CORPORATION

• ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

• SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. (HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES, INC.)

• VALEO

• VISTEON CORPORATION

Increase in adoption of better interior for vehicles, rise in concern of consumer toward safety & security features, are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive HMI market. In addition, growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is also influencing the automotive HMI market growth. The growth of the automotive HMI market share directly depends on the advancement of infotainment and communication systems.

The global automotive HMI market is segmented based on product, technology, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into central display, instrument cluster, head-up display, and others. In 2017, central display segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into visual interface, acoustic, mechanical, and others. Visual interface is expected to secure the highest share during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

• BY PRODUCT

o Instrument Cluster

o Central Display

o Head-up Display

o Others

• BY TECHNOLOGY

o Visual Interface

o Acoustic

o Mechanical

o Others

All vehicle OEMs are focusing on enhanced capabilities on visibility and display of information for the driver. With rear seat entertainment, the overall entertainment facilities in vehicles are enhanced. With better connectivity and internet speed, HMI vendors are offering best-in class experience for drivers and passengers with mobile features, voice recognition and controls. The interactivity and communication of vehicles and humans have increased tremendously in the past few years. Moreover, consumer interest to connect multiple electronic devices in a vehicle are fueling OEMs to provide more features that allow connectivity to various electronic devices. For example, HARMAN can offer HMI with designs either from OEMs, tier-1 suppliers or HARMAN itself for instrument cluster system, complex 3D scenes development and multiscreen HMI solutions. All these elements help in providing relevant information helping the driver to focus on roads.

With increase in adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, the automotive HMI industry is expected to witness greater emphasis on various ADAS and automotive HMI market segmentation to satisfy the vehicle customers as per automotive HMI market forecast. With the help of head-up display (HUD), the driver gets assistance in finding the road lines, thus helping in fog and rainfall. While designing the ADAS, the HMI visualization is an important criteria , as HMI and ADAS are expected to jointly enhance the capabilities of autonomous driving. ADAS communicates information to driver and HMI provides the interface for the communication between humans and vehicle. the ADAS transmits data or video collected by sensors through HMI display or an alert system detecting road condition or call for attention when there is a probability of collision and immediate collision avoidance operation is required. It is important for HMI developers to provide most reasonable and easy to access communication mode and UI for the driver to respond quickly.

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4764

Key Benefits For Automotive HMI Market:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the automotive HMI market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall automotive HMI market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current automotive HMI market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

