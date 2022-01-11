Tejjy Inc. Collaborating with Latest Technologies to Provide Optimized Solutions for Construction Clients

Tejjy Inc. Collaborating with Latest Technologies to Provide Optimized Solutions to Construction Clients in USA 3D BIM Modeling BIM 360 Construction Document Management Facility Maintenance and Management 3D Laser Scanning

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tejjy Inc. collaborates with the latest technologies to provide optimized solutions for construction clients in the USA. BIM experts facilitate Architectural, Engineering & Construction professionals in DC, VA, MD & Baltimore areas to visualize construction through Virtual Reality, 3D, 4D, 5D, 6D & 7D BIM, Drone, Robotics, GEO BIM, SCADA, PLC, 3D Printer and Big Data for optimized solutions. The company is conversant with the latest software applications for the construction industry, including Autodesk Revit, Autodesk Navisworks, Autodesk AutoCAD, Tekla, 3DS Max, BIM 360 Glue, SketchUp, Rhinoceros, Solidworks, Plant 3D, Fusion 360, Inventor, Solid Edge and Creo. BIM Services in DC, MD, VA, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey & Houston:Tejjy Inc. implements Building Information Modeling to assemble projects in a virtual environment, identifying potential problems at the initial stage, facilitating clash detection and conflict resolution. BIM experts of the company facilitate AEC project coordination, logistics planning, cost optimization and risk mitigation, through BIM services to the client with 3D Modeling, 4D Visualization, 5D Cost Estimation, 6D Sustainable Solution, 7D Facility Management and 8D occupational health & safety management.Comprehensive BIM Services:• 3D Modeling• 3D Visualization• 3D Rendering• 4D Scheduling & Simulation• 5D Cost Estimation• BOQ/Quantity Take-off• 7D BIM Facility Management• Prefabrication /Modularization• Marketing Presentation• BIM Clash Detection Scan to BIM / Point Cloud Data• Spool Drawings• Shop Drawings• BIM VR 360• Revit Families• Intelligent BIM Model InputsSukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated – “Team of expert engineers at Tejjy Inc. creates real value for Structural Engineers, MEP Engineers, MEP Design Firms and other AEC industry professionals. Our BIM engineers help clients save cost, and avoid errors through Engineering Services by resolving maximum discrepancies at the pre-construction stage through constructability review. BIM Engineering solutions act as a tool to serve the customized process of clients and accomplish targets with the flexibility to integrate the client’s workflow, increasing profitability and efficiency of the deliverables.”BIM Engineering Services include:• Constructability Review• Pre-fabrication & Modularization• Value Engineering• MEP Design Validation• Design ServiceBIM Consulting Services include:• Strategy Preparation• BIM Execution Plan• Deployment-Resource Sharing• Infrastructure Planning• Logistics PlanningConstruction Management Services:Tejjy Inc. provides cost-effective construction management solutions from the initial stage to the final-built. Expert construction managers assure 100% satisfaction to complete construction with strict adherence to project deadlines.Construction Management Solutions in DC, MD, VA & Baltimore areas:• Pre-Construction Planning• Commissioning• Construction Project Life-Cycle Management• Construction Document Management• Bidding & Negotiation Management• Risk Management• Project Estimation• Project Management• Facility Operations Maintenance & ManagementArchitectural Services:Comprehensive Architectural Services are delivered by Tejjy Inc. in the USA involving the creation of drawings and models for all building types. Expert architectural design drafters implement Autodesk Revit, Autodesk AutoCAD, Solidworks, MicroStation and SketchUp to provide architectural drafting with design support.Architectural Services included:• Commercial Architectural & Design• Residential Architectural & Design• Condo Renovation Permit Drawings• Pre-purchase Evaluations• As-Built Drawing• Office Build-Outs• Home Additions & Renovation• Kitchen Remodeling• Bathroom Renovation & Remodeling• Home Renovation & Remodeling• Room Design, Renovation & Remodeling• Floor DesignPermit Expedition Services:Being an expert permit expediting firm in the DC Metropolitan Area, Tejjy Inc. provides permit approval for residential & commercial construction clients, starting from the stage of planning to the acquisition of permits. Permit expediters have a perfect understanding of building & zoning codes of permitting procedure in Washington DC. There is no stress of DCRA work stop order and no more delays in project approval with Tejjy Inc.’s permit expediting services in Washington DC.DCRA Permit Expediting Services in DC:• New Construction Permits• Land Use Permits• Planning & Entitlement Services• Master Land Use Approvals• Conditional Use Permits• Health Department Approvals• Design Review• Planning Commission• Feasibility Analysis• Site Surveys• Sign Permits• Stop Work Order RemovalResources:Tejjy Inc. is facilitating collaboration remotely with Global Workforce, allowing professionals to work outside a traditional office environment for successful project execution.Milestone Projects of Tejjy Inc. in recent years:• Implemented School Renovation with BIM at LOD 300 for accurate architectural, structural and MEP planning.• Accomplished As-Built Model from Point Cloud for DC Project, saving time and money for the project, notifying management team about the progress of development.• Carved Out Effective BIM Execution Plan for Pollution Control Plant for award-winning Norman M. Cole Jr. Pollution Control Plant, in Lorton, VA• Architectural Modeling for Jhaveri Brother Bungalow at LOD 350.• Used Revit BIM Modeling to Save Time, Delivering Efficiency for Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS II) by the US Army Corporation of Engineers• Implemented Building Information Modeling (BIM) for the expansion of the Water Purification Plant Expansion in the city of Houston, USA.• Delivered BIM Modeling Solutions for Clash Detection & Coordination of DC House.Sectors Catered throughout the USA:• Residential• Commercial• Industrial• Educational• Healthcare• Infrastructural• Mixed-Used ConstructionIndustry Verticals Served by Tejjy Inc. in the USA:Engineers & Architects of the company serve the requirement of all the AEC professionals including:• Project Managers• General Contractors• MEP Design Firms• MEP Contractors• MEP Engineers• Structural Engineers• Architects• Home Builders• Drywall Contractors• Fire Protection Contractors• Building Owners• ConsultantsBenefits Oriented Strategy for Overcoming Challenges in the Construction Sector:Technology Integration with BIM, SCADA, PLC and Drone helps Tejjy Inc. to provide the information required to strengthen the success of the water treatment plant.Benefits assured through BIM:• Multi-Party Collaboration• Reduced Errors & Conflict• Better Communication from 3D Visualization• Increased &Better Facilities• Improved Operation & Asset Management• Improved Stakeholder EngagementBenefits assured through SCADA:• Monitoring Specific Levels of Chemicals &Toxins• Providing Precise Data to be Accessed Anywhere• Collecting Real-Time Data from the Polluted AreaBenefits assured through PLC Using HMI:• Minimum Down Time, Maximum Production• Chemical &Engineering Decisions for Optimizing Treatment• Remote Monitoring of Water Treatment Plant• Backward Compatibility• Automated Reporting & RecordkeepingBenefits assured through Drone:• Boosting Delivery of Clean Water, Improving Water Testing Process• Increasing Safety of Waters, Inspecting Problems, Making Better DecisionsContact Tejjy Inc. for Architectural, BIM, Engineering & Construction Management Solutions:Remodel construction with BIM, Engineering and Architectural services of Tejjy Inc. Call 202-465-4830 or email info@tejjy.com to discuss your project requirements.

