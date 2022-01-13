Pelatro’s Chief Architect, Pramod Konandur Prabhakar accepted into Forbes Technology Council

UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pramod Konandur Prabhakar, Chief Architect at Pelatro, a leading software vendor offering multiple solutions for Contextual Customer Engagement, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Pramod was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

“We are honoured to welcome Pramod Konandur Prabhakar into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Pramod has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Pramod will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Pramod will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of such a prestigious group and share the platform with reputed technology leaders. I look forward to sharing my own experiences and providing insights to business enterprises on changing landscape of contextual marketing and effective leverage of technology in data science and analytics at scale”-Pramod.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT PELATRO:

Pelatro specializes in customer engagement solutions that help enterprises increase revenue and reduce churn. The company’s product portfolio includes the mViva contextual campaign management solution, mViva loyalty management solution, mViva data monetization platform, and mViva customer data platform. These solutions utilize AI/ML techniques and Big Data algorithms and models to provide predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive analytics output for effective decision-making. With offices in 5 countries, Pelatro serves telcos, including Telenor, Vodafone, Singtel, Axiata, and Ooredoo across 17 countries, processing data of more than 1 billion subscribers. For more details visit www.pelatro.com