EV Charging Cable Market to See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, BESEN Group, Aptiv PLC

EV charging cables market segmented by power type, application, cable length, shape, charging level, jacket material, and region.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV Charging Cable Market Outlook - 2027

The global electric vehicle market has taken a huge leap forward in the past decade. With rising concern of emission levels in the world, the governments are promoting to increase the use of electrical vehicle. Moreover, EV utilizes energy supplied from rechargeable battery packs. These battery packs are charged with the help of charging cables. Therefore, the charging cables play a vital role in EV. EV charging cable is available in market according type of charging current supplied, i.e., Alternate current (AC) or Direct current (DC). As AC charging is easily available in residential or semi-commercial charging station, the adoption of AC charging cable has increased.

The key players analyzed in the report include Leoni AG, TE Connectivity, BESEN Group, Aptiv PLC, Phoenix Contact, Coroplast, Dyden Corporation, Brugg Group, General Cable Technologies Corporation, and IONITY GmbH

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 is rapidly changing the dynamics of automotive sector. Additionally, the unpredicted disturbance created by the pandemic would affect the auto-sector.

Automakers would probably need some kind of support from government to survive during this pandemic.

Reduced demand for materials and components would likely not only impact OEMs, but also the suppliers' supply chain.

However, increasing environmental awareness during the coronavirus lockdown period is anticipated to rise the market of electric vehicle. With rise in demand for electric vehicles, the demand for electric vehicle charging cables market is expected to grow.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increasing adoption of EV has amplified the market of EV Charging Cables. Additionally, government concerns over reducing carbon footprints is driving the market of EV charging cables. Besides, the demand for fast charging cables would proliferate the market growth. Moreover, the decreasing price of batteries is fueling the EV charging cable market. However, high operational costs associated with high power charging and improvement of wireless EV charging would hamper the market growth. Further, the investments made by countries in development of public EV charging station infrastructure will propel EV charging cable market growth.

The EV Charging Cable Market trends are as follows:

Wireless car charging to hold back market growth

In wireless charging, electricity is transferred from one magnetic coil in the charger to a second magnetic coil fitted to the car through an air gap. Accordingly, Plugless company has started selling wireless chargers for the Tesla Model S, BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, and first-generation Chevrolet Volt. In addition, BMW is planning to wireless charging pad for its 530e iPerformance hybrid car. However, wireless charging concept will hamper the EV Charging Cable Market growth.

Rocketing infrastructural developments

Governments around the world are focusing on infrastructural development for EV landscape and thereby promoting the use of EV. Due to the heavy investment made by governments, public charging stations

are installed at every possible public places. Additionally, few governments like government of China and France, are subsidizing the construction of public charging station further expanding the EV Charging Cable Market.

