Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Ed Perlmutter

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement t

his evening after Congressman Ed Perlmutter (CO-07) announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“Throughout his career, Ed Perlmutter has dedicated his energies, his talent, and his intellect toward public service. He has been a dear friend and someone I have been proud to work closely with to advance House Democrats’ policies of justice, equality, and opportunity For the People. I will be very sad to see him leave the House at the end of this year. A man of great warmth and congeniality, I know he will be missed by so many other colleagues as well, including those he coached on the Congressional softball team.

“Ed has been a champion for Coloradans seeking jobs and opportunities in the twenty-first century’s global economy. Working across the aisle, he has advanced and supported legislation to help workers gain in-demand skills and to help keep good jobs from going overseas. A leading voice within our Caucus for promoting innovation and technological competitiveness, Ed has worked to promote science research and space exploration. He has advanced policies to make America a leader in clean-energy manufacturing and has highlighted the contributions of Coloradans and Colorado businesses toward that goal. As Chair of the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions, he has held accountable those who would prey on working families and pushed for greater safeguards for those taking out mortgages and other loans as they strive to get ahead. I was proud to partner with him to bring his SAFE Banking Act to the House Floor for a vote to ensure that legal cannabis businesses in Colorado and other states can access our banking system without facing undue hardships.

“Not only is Ed a very capable and successful legislator, he also had principled convictions and the courage to articulate them even when he knew they would not be popular to hear. He is, in fact, the kind of Representative that every type of constituent can respect. I have been honored to be his colleague but even more gratified to be his friend.

“I want to thank Ed for what will be sixteen years of service to the Seventh District in the House as well as for a lifetime he has given in service to the people of Colorado and to our country. I join in wishing him and his wife Nancy and their entire family all the best, and I look forward to working closely with Ed throughout the rest of this year to continue delivering together for Colorado and For the People.”