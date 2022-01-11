Testing sites added in St. Louis and Kansas City area

For Immediate Release: Jan. 10, 2022

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Due to the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and partners are continuing to bring additional free community testing sites to St. Louis and Kansas City.

At this time, these are scheduled as drive-through testing events. Some sites require pre-registration and scheduling; others allow walk-ins. The schedule of community testing events is available at health.mo.gov/communitytest. The test used at these community testing events is a PCR test done by an anterior nares swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Once tested, individuals will be notified of results no later than 72 hours from the end of the testing event.

This winter, it may be necessary to cancel a testing event or move the event indoors due to inclement weather in order to protect the safety of testing staff and participants. Before heading to an event, it is best to check the website to make sure the event has not been canceled or details have not changed.

St. Louis Area

January 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 20 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Urban League STL Lot (across the street from Victor Roberts Bldg) 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63113 Pre-registration with appointments are required

Urban League STL Lot (across the street from Victor Roberts Bldg) 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63113 Every Day – Monday, January 3 - Thursday, January 13 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. St. Charles Family Arena 2002 Arena Parkway St. Charles, MO 63303 Pre-Registration with Appointments are Required

St. Charles Family Arena 2002 Arena Parkway St. Charles, MO 63303 Every Monday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110

IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110 Every Tuesday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. "Legacy Bar & Café" Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot 5261 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63108

"Legacy Bar & Café" Delmar Plaza, Parking Lot 5261 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63108 Every Wednesday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. First Baptist Church 3700 State Hwy 47 Winfield, MO 63389

First Baptist Church 3700 State Hwy 47 Winfield, MO 63389 Every Thursday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110

IBEW Local #1, Parking Lot 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110 Every Friday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Warren County Fairgrounds 615 Fairgrounds Rd. Warrenton, MO 63383

Warren County Fairgrounds 615 Fairgrounds Rd. Warrenton, MO 63383 Every Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Machinist Lodge #777, Parking Lot 12365 St Charles Rock Rd Bridgeton, MO 63044

Kansas City Area

January 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kauffman Stadium Parking Lot 1 Royal Way Kansas City, MO Pre-registration with appointments are required Appointments for January 10-12 available now, for 17-19 check later in the week.

Kauffman Stadium Parking Lot 1 Royal Way Kansas City, MO Appointments for January 10-12 available now, for 17-19 check later in the week. Every Monday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132

Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132 Every Thursday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132

Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132 Every Friday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132

Heavy Construction Laborers, Parking Lot Local #663 7820 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64132 Every Saturday - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Teamsters Local #955, Parking Lot 4501 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd Kansas City, MO 64130

Additional locations throughout the state can be found at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

The at-home PCR test ordering program offered by the state will be accessible again on Jan. 12 and will be available in a limited amount each day through January. DHSS would encourage those who have obtained these tests to use them by mailing in their sample as instructed.

With the high case rates and limited testing supplies available nationwide, now is the time to utilize these tests especially for those who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have had exposure to a COVID-19 positive case.

It is an important reminder that testing provides information regarding the presence of the virus at that point in time and if taken too early or too late could provide a false sense of security due to lower levels of viral load. For those with COVID-like symptoms, it is recommended they stay home and avoid contact with others just as they would with other viruses.