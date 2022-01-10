Submit Release
SB438 in Sen: Representative Ohnstad added as a cosponsor - 2022-01-10

WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to amend 29.193 (1m) (a) 2. (intro.), 29.193 (1m) (a) 3., 29.193 (2) (b) 2., 29.193 (2) (c) 3., 29.193 (2) (cd) 2. b., 29.193 (2) (cd) 2. c., 29.193 (2) (e) and 29.193 (3) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: hunting and fishing approvals for persons with disabilities. (FE)

Status: S - Sporting Heritage, Small Business and Rural Issues

1/10/2022 Sen. Representative Ohnstad added as a cosponsor  

