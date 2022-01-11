Testim, the Leader in AI-Powered UI Test Automation, Launches Self-Improving Tests
Testim advances UI test stability with self-improving locators. Resiliency gains from auto-improving locators dramatically reduce test maintenance costs.
When the QA team spends too much time maintaining tests, it squeezes their ability to test and release new features. Auto-improve eliminates manual maintenance common in other automation tools.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testim, the leader in AI-driven test stability, pioneers autonomous updates to keep UI and end-to-end tests performing without manual intervention. The improved test stability frees up QA resources to focus on test authoring or solving complicated testing challenges.
— Paz Yanover, VP Product
Here’s how it works. Testim uses AI-powered locators to identify web objects and elements. However, the locators may need to be updated when the underlying application changes significantly. Testim now monitors when locator scores decline and redetermines a new locator score based on recent test runs. After evaluating the new and old locators side by side, Testim will update the test automatically to reflect the improved element locating method. Tests automatically adjust to reflect changes to the underlying application stylings without manual maintenance.
“UI testing is often the bottleneck to faster releases,” said Paz Yanover, VP of Product at Testim. “When the QA team spends too much time maintaining tests, it squeezes their ability to test and release new features. Auto-improve eliminates manual maintenance common in other automation tools.” Testim auto-improved over 90K locators in our customers’ tests in the first week of testing.
Testim was built with AI-powered locators to automatically identify and lock in web elements to create the industry’s most stable tests. But, today’s applications are more dynamic than ever. This new feature takes test stability to a higher level, extending Testim’s lead in AI-powered UI testing.
Founded in late 2014 with offices in Sunnyvale and Tel Aviv, Testim uses AI to help organizations improve quality and accelerate software releases. Testim’s AI-powered test automation platform speeds the authoring of resilient, automated UI tests. Hundreds of customers, including Microsoft, JFrog, and Wix, run millions of tests using Testim every month.
