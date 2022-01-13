Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Spring, Texas
Because we lean more toward sales, we knew that with the training and servicing We Insure provides, it would free up our time to focus on sales.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Pros in Spring, Texas.
— Cory Kammerdiener, Agency Owners
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. Agency Owners Cory and Milly Kammerdiener see We Insure Pros as the perfect complement to their real estate and mortgage enterprises.
“We recognized that we didn’t have the time to recreate the wheel,” says Cory Kammerdiener. “Because we lean more toward sales, we knew that with the training and servicing We Insure provides, it would free up our time to focus on sales.”
With more than 17 years in the real estate industry, the Kammerdieners’ focus is to continue delivering a five-star experience to their customers.
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise model.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind them, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 100 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
24624 Interstate 45N
Suite 120
Spring, TX 77386
Cory and Milly Kammerdiener, Agency Owners
We Insure Pros
+1 888-499-3334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook