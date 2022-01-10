Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,091 in the last 365 days.

Senate Passes Madden-Turner Informed Medical Written Consent Bill

Trenton – The Senate today approved legislation sponsored by Senators Fred Madden and Shirley Turner that would prohibit invasive examinations of an unconscious patient by a health care practitioner without a patient’s prior informed written consent.

 

The bill, S-1771, would provide that healthcare practitioners may not perform an invasive examination of a patient while the patient is under general anesthesia or otherwise unconscious without the patient providing informed written consent to the invasive examination.

 

“Patients should be fully aware of the procedures that they will be undergoing while under anesthesia. Informed written consent should be, without question, a requirement for patients,” said Senator Madden (D-Camden/Gloucester). “No individual should be subjected to being operated on or even touched while unconscious without their consent to their medical provider.”

 

“Pelvic exams in teaching hospitals are oftentimes conducted on anesthetized, unconscious patients. This practice disproportionately affects women of color and/or individuals from lower income communities. Needless to say, this practice can be traumatic, especially for those that are survivors of sexual assault,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “With informed written consent, the patient is able to maintain their power and ensure that their healthcare provider respects their boundaries.”

 

The practice of conducting pelvic exams on nonconsenting patients has been banned in ten states, including Delaware, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Utah, and Virginia.

 

The bill was passed by a vote of (39-0).

You just read:

Senate Passes Madden-Turner Informed Medical Written Consent Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.