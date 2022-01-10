Diegnan Bill to Improve Public Transportation Services for the Disabled Community Passes Senate

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Patrick Diegnan, aiming to improve accessible public transportation services for riders with disabilities, was passed by the Senate today.

The bill, S-3442, co-sponsored by Senator Tom Kean, would require the DOT, the New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJT) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) to conduct a review of current infrastructure design practices for public highways and public transportation projects.

“Public transportation is vital for so many New Jerseyans, especially for those in our disabled community,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “Unfortunately, research has shown that many adults with intellectual disabilities face seemingly insurmountable hurdles in accessing our public transportation system. These individuals deserve to travel independently, and it is up to us to do everything we can to identify ways to increase their access and familiarity with public transportation services.”

Under the bill, future projects would be required to promote the ability of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to travel independently. In addition, the DOT, NJT, and DHS would also be required to identify ways to make transportation services and mobility programs more accessible for individuals diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of (39-0).