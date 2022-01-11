Submit Release
End Child Poverty in California Responds to Governor's Budget; Urges Keeping the Momentum on Reducing Child Poverty

ECPCA & GRACE Applaud Governor’s Budget for Strides in Health and Economic Mobility but Bolder Investments Needed to Further Reduce Child Poverty

We have an opportunity to plant the seeds of transformative and generational change for California's children.”
— Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO of GRACE & End Child Poverty CA

ECPCA & GRACE Applaud Governor Newsom's Budget for Strides in Health and Economic Mobility but Bolder Investments Needed to Further Reduce Child Poverty

ECPCA & GRACE Applaud Governor Newsom’s Budget for Strides in Health and Economic Mobility but Bolder Investments Needed to Further Reduce Child Poverty

Today, the End Child Poverty in California Campaign and GRACE, a cross-sector coalition of organizations dedicated to abolishing child poverty in California, issued the following in response to Governor Newsom’s January 2022-2023 Budget Proposal. California’s child poverty rate sharply declined in 2020 and 2021 because of the combined effect of federal and state actions. This year's investments are necessary to keep the momentum for reducing child poverty front and center. The investments in Health4All, the Young Child Tax Credit, a new tax credit for Foster Youth, and further investments in education are all steps in the right direction.

“We applaud the Governor for making Health4All and tax credits for young children and foster youth priorities. With a record level surplus, we have an opportunity to plant the seeds of transformative and generational change for California’s children and we hope the Governor and legislative leaders will take bold action in the coming months to do so,” said Shimica Gaskins, President & CEO of GRACE and End Child Poverty in California Campaign.

In California, there remains gaping inequalities for children of color and children disportionately impacted by poverty. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate these inequalities. Alongside the current proposed investments in the budget, ECPCA and GRACE urge the Governor and Legislature to utilize the surplus to create lasting and transformative initiatives that reach children and families today and tomorrow. Such investments include supporting community-based and regional infrastructure that can align, leverage, and coordinate services for children and their families that achieve the Governor's whole child, whole family agenda. Moreover, California needs to support and expand programs that provide hope for greater economic prosperity such as guaranteed income and baby bonds, the latter of which is introduced in the proposed the Hope for Children Act.

ECPCA and GRACE eagerly look forward to working with the Administration and Legislature to inform the 2022-2023 budget and make milestone investments that create a sustainable California4All.

About GRACE and End Child Poverty in CA

Founded by the Daughters of Charity, who have been working in California since 1852, GRACE is led by Shimica Gaskins. GRACE and the End Child Poverty in California (ECPCA) Campaign use education, advocacy, and mobilization programs to make a positive difference in the lives of low-income families and their children. GRACE dares to imagine a liberated  future,  free  from systemic racism and poverty,  in which all children experience a childhood  of  abundance,  love, dignity,  and opportunities  to  thrive.  To achieve this vision,  GRACE  is building a joyful movement by centering communities, building authentic partnerships, and advancing public investments  that create  transformative intergenerational change .  Learn more about GRACE and ECPCA at http://endchildpovertyca.org.


End Child Poverty in California Responds to Governor’s Budget; Urges Keeping the Momentum on Reducing Child Poverty

