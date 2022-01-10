Wisconsin Livestock Owners Reminded to Renew Their Premises Registration by July 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 10, 2022

Contact: Kevin Hoffman, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5005, kevin.hoffman@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – This month, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), in partnership with the Wisconsin Livestock Identification Consortium (WLIC), will begin sending more than 60,000 premises renewals to the state's livestock owners. State law requires that all livestock* owners register where their animals are kept, and current registrants must renew their premises registration by July 31.

Registrants can contact WLIC to renew prior to July 31 and do not have to wait until they receive a letter. Livestock owners must register their premises regardless of the number of animals they keep; there is no cost to register. DATCP uses the information to rapidly respond to animal disease outbreaks to protect animal health, the food supply, public safety, and Wisconsin's agriculture economy. Examples of locations that require registration include:

Farms and hobby farms

Backyard poultry flocks

Veterinary clinics with large animal hospital facilities

Stables

Livestock exhibitions, markets, and feedlots

Dealers and haulers that keep livestock on their property

Slaughter, rendering, and dead animal facilities

Any other location where livestock is kept or congregated

Registration renewal is required every three years. Current registrants can renew their premises registration – or, as required, report that they no longer house livestock – by reviewing the information on the renewal form and returning the application to WLIC.

Registering or Renewing a Premises

Those who need to register a new location can find more information at DATCP's website. Failing to register a premises can result in fines and ineligibility for state indemnity payments if animals are condemned due to disease exposure.

Livestock owners can register new premises or renew previous registrations by: