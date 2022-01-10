Whispir Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, Annie Wissner
Whispir, one of the world’s fastest-growing SaaS communications workflow platforms, announces the appointment of Annie Wissner as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Annie's passion for our mission to make communication human again and her customer-first approach, make her the ideal fit for Whispir to accelerate our global expansion.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP, Whispir or Company), one of the world’s fastest-growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) communications workflow platforms, announces the appointment of Annie Wissner as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
With over 20 years of experience in the B2B technology space, award-winning brand building, and customer engagement expertise, Wissner was most recently Vice President of North American and UK marketing at MessageMedia. She began her career as a management associate at Citicorp and soon pivoted to a career in Silicon Valley, spending seven years at Oracle as a key contributor to its first marketing and channel programs. She followed this with eleven years at Microsoft, where she held several strategic global leadership positions to help establish Microsoft as a top mid-market SaaS solution.
Wissner said "We are bombarded every day with countless messages and endless information, making it harder than ever to form smart, meaningful connections. It has become loud and overwhelming. Whispir solves this problem, and it's a mission I want to be part of.”
Jeromy Wells, CEO and founder of Whispir, said "Annie's passion for our mission to make communication human again and her customer-first approach, make her the ideal fit for Whispir to accelerate our global expansion."
"As we continue to expand across North America, Annie will be based in our Boulder, Colorado office. Annie knows our industry and the North American Market, and she brings a laser focus to brand awareness and digital acquisition that will help us add to our customer base, quickly," Wells added.
