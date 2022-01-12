Candex Selects Procurement Innovators Across Leading Fortune 500 Companies for Candex Catalyst Awards

Winners like Dell, HSBC, Georgia Pacific, L’Oréal, and Philip Morris are using Candex’s solution to drive exceptional business value

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candex, the fast, secure and scalable B2B invoicing and payments solution, today announced the winners of its first annual Candex Catalyst Awards.

This program celebrates the outstanding achievements and successes of those customers who have delivered true market leadership, innovation and excellence within their domains. The five awards exemplify Candex’s mission to provide a seamless eCommerce grade payment experience to companies that buy or sell goods and services off-line.

The award winners for this year include:

Innovator Award: Ankit Shah and Trevor Wade - Georgia Pacific

Drove a significant innovation of Candex within an organization, and specifically helped discover and implement a new unique delivery mode for Candex that is now employed across many countries and customers.

Fast and Furious Award: Nicola Ross - HSBC

Led the fastest and most effective implementation of any Candex client for the year by specifically positioning and leveraging the full value proposition of Candex across the organization from day one.

Delighted User Award: Akash Agarwal and Suresh Parameshwar - Dell

Created the most user-centric Candex program that led to accelerated adoption within the organization and greatly enhanced the internal stakeholders’ day to day and overall experience in implementing the system.

Einstein Award: Gemma Bell & Olivia Lacey - L’Oréal

Identified and delivered the most extensive portfolio of use cases of Candex within the organization that are now being implemented far and wide.

Master of Process Award: Wojciech Minda & Magdalena Kukulak - Philip Morris

Developed the most effective processes that enabled Candex to be deployed quickly, and across many geographies

“I would like to wish a heartfelt congratulations to all of our Candex catalyst award winners. We are proud of your accomplishments and feel honored to serve as your partner in driving innovation, automation and an enhanced user experience in B2B payments,” said Jeremy Lappin, Candex CEO. “As a company committed to supporting procurement teams in enabling them to reach their revenue, operational and efficiency goals, we celebrate your wins as if they were ours and look forward to a long lasting and fruitful partnership.”

About Candex

Candex is a rapidly growing fintech player in the B2B payments market, which is one of the hottest markets in technology. Our solution is available in 35 countries and trusted by the Global 2,000 to pay their suppliers quickly, compliantly and at scale. Candex has raised over $35m from leading investors like JP Morgan, American Express, Altos, NFX, and Craft Ventures. For more information, visit www.candex.com or email info@candex.com