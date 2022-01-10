Crystal man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged William Anton Bahl, of Crystal, with 49 tax-related felonies. He is charged with:

19 felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

19 felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax

11 felony counts of making retail sales after sales tax permit revocation

According to the complaint, the department revoked Mr. Bahl’s sales tax permit in 2008 due to his failure to file sales tax returns and pay sales tax, but he continued to make retail sales through his business, B&D Lawn and Tree Care, from September 2015 through March 2018. Mr. Bahl continued collecting sales tax from his clients and allegedly failed file sales tax returns and remit the sales tax he collected for multiple quarters from September 2015 through March 2020. According to the complaint, Mr. Bahl owes approximately $9,000 in unpaid sales tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

