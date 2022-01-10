Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,980 in the last 365 days.

Legislation to Provide IDs for People With Communicative Disabilities Clears Senate

TRENTON –The Senate today approved bipartisan legislation that would foster greater understanding and communication between law enforcement and the communicative disabilities community by requiring the Motor Vehicle Commission to allow the holder of a driver’s license or non-driver identification card to indicate that the person has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or communication disorder.

 

The bill, sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou and Senator Kristen Corrado, would require the MVC to indicate the diagnosis by notating the information on the person’s driver’s license or non-driver identification card under the column designated for restrictions. The goal is to make it easier for the person with the disability to more easily communicate with any law enforcement officer they may encounter and hopefully serve to limit the chances that an ordinary interaction, such as a routine traffic stop, will escalate into a more fraught or even violent confrontation.

 

“Too often, in recent years, some interactions between law enforcement and individuals with communicative disabilities have led to negative outcomes, simply because of a communication barrier. This legislation is designed to be a preventative measure that will help improve that communication and minimize the chance of escalation or a negative incident,” said Senator Pou (D-Bergen/Passaic).

 

The legislation, S-849, is aimed at protecting members of the communications disability community and also to help law enforcement better understand and communicate with them.

 

The bill was approved by the Senate by a vote of 39-0.

You just read:

Legislation to Provide IDs for People With Communicative Disabilities Clears Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.