Supreme Security is a leader in indoor home camera systems

Calgary Home Security Leader Adds Two Innovative Product Lines. Supreme Security has added Qolsys & CDVI line of products, two home security industry leaders.

By adding CDVI and QOLSYS home and commercial product lines, we are able to offer our Calgary customers the security features they want and continue our 30 years as Calgary's leader in home security.” — Supreme Security Spokesperson

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary's Supreme Security is pleased to announce the addition of two new home and commercial security system lines: CDVI and QOLSYS. Supreme Security's Calgary customers will benefit from their expanded lines of next generation home security panels that offer fast 8 core processors, wifi and bluetooth, and crystal clear audio. These panels are IC, UL, and FCC certified making them perfect for the Canadian home. CDVI's Atrium line offers access management for up top 500 doors, proximity card readers, wireless door handles, and more.

While Calgary is a very safe city, violent crime in Calgary is on the rise. From 2019 to 2020, gun violence increased over 50%. Statistics Canada has reported, "Social isolation, reduced income and job loss were amplified amidst the pandemic, potentially leading to increased tension in the home and escalations of violence." With over 35 years of servicing Calgary's home security needs, Supreme Security is constantly looking for the best product offerings for its current and future clients. With the addition of these two new security brands, Supreme Security hopes to position itself as the number one choice in Calgary for home and commercial security.