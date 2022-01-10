USA Baseball Board of Directors Expansion Welcomes Three Additional Former Athletes

Women’s National Team alum and ESPN analyst Jenny Dalton-Hill, Professional Team alum Jacob May, and Olympic gold medalist Ernie Young join Board of Directors.

CARY, NC, USA, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Baseball today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of three former athletes, including Women’s National Team alum and ESPN analyst Jenny Dalton-Hill, Professional National Team alum Jacob May, and nine-time national team coach and Olympic gold medalist Ernie Young.Dalton-Hill and Young previously served on the USA Baseball Board of Directors, whereas May will serve for the first time. The three additions were approved at the annual Board of Directors meeting in December. Courtesy of the expansion, former USA Baseball athletes now compose 40% of the board’s membership.“The expansion of our Board of Directors with three additional former athletes is a tremendous step forward for USA Baseball and we are thrilled to welcome our newest member Jacob, as well as welcome back Ernie and Jenny,” said USA Baseball President Mike Gaski. “These three individuals bring incredible experience and value to our board. We anticipate their contributions making a big impact and having a great influence on USA Baseball as we continue to evolve and grow in the world of amateur sports.”Dalton-Hill rejoins the Board of Directors with over ten years of experience as both a player and a coach for USA Baseball. Her first stint with Team USA came as a member of the 2010 Women’s National Team, where she helped guide the U.S. to a bronze medal at the 2010 International Baseball Federation (IBAF) Women’s Baseball World Cup. After her playing career, Dalton-Hill served as a coach at the inaugural USA Baseball Girls Camp in 2021 as well as at the Women’s National Team Development Program (NTDP) in 2011, 2014, and 2021. In addition, she was an assistant coach for the 2012 Women’s National Team, helping to lead Team USA to an IBAF Women’s Baseball World Cup silver medal. Currently a college softball analyst for ESPN, Dalton-Hill was an All-American softball player at the University of Arizona, where she won three national championships and was named 1996 National Player of the Year. Dalton-Hill also previously served on the USA Baseball Board of Directors from 2012-2020 and was a member of the Colorado Silver Bullets in 1997 where she played under MLB Hall of Famer Phil Niekro.May made his USA Baseball debut in 2015 with the Professional National Team. He started all eight games for Team USA in the 2015 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12™, helping the U.S. earn a silver medal. May was selected in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox out of Coastal Carolina University and played in 550 minor league games throughout his professional career, collecting 557 hits and a .265 career batting average. The outfielder made his Major League debut on April 4, 2017, and appeared in 15 games for the White Sox that season before finishing his career in 2018. Following his final season of professional baseball, May began working at Live Oak Bank where he served as an Associate Relationship Manager and a Business Analyst before becoming a Wealth Manager Administrator at Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. in December 2019. He currently works as an AVP, Junior Special Assets for United Midwest Savings Bank after joining the company in February of 2021. May will also serve as a USA Baseball representative on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Athletes’ Advisory Council, joining fellow Team USA alum and board member Willie Bloomquist.Olympic gold medalist Young has had an accomplished playing and coaching career with Team USA spanning 23 years. A member of the gold medal-winning Sydney 2000 Olympic Games team, he also played on the Professional National Team again in 2003. Young spent eight years playing in the major leagues for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, and Oakland Athletics between 1994 and 2004. He remained involved with Team USA after the Sydney Olympic Games by joining the Board of Directors in 2003 before rejoining in 2021. He also served as a hitting coach for five national teams, including the 2021 Olympic Team that won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and managed the 2010 and 2011 Professional National Teams. With Young on a coaching staff, Team USA has amassed an overall record of 55-17-2 and won a world championship in 2009.In addition to welcoming three new members, Mike Gaski, Jason Dobis, and Elliot Hopkins were reelected to leadership roles on the USA Baseball Board of the Directors. They will continue to serve as president, treasurer, and secretary, respectively. Additionally, George Grande (At-Large) and John Gall (10 Year+ Athlete) were also both reelected to extra terms and National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF) Executive Director Derek Topik rotated onto the board as a National Member Organization (NMO) representative.For more information on USA Baseball, visit USABaseball.com or follow @USABaseball on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.